Editorial: Thanks to all who play a part in educating students

It’s American Education Week, and there is no better time than now to celebrate all those who play a part in the education of the students in our community.

Whether it’s teachers, administrators, paraeducators, cafeteria workers, custodial staff, bus drivers or others, it has been a challenging year for all, and we thank everyone who has diligently pressed forward to help our students. Every role is important.

We especially thank the teachers — both those who have taught in-person in classrooms in school buildings and those who have taught online learners from their homes. Your hard work does not go unnoticed. We know the pandemic is forcing things to be done differently, and we appreciate you for being creative and in coming up with ways to reach your students.

This week as the Albert Lea school district moves to distance learning, we know it will be a struggle for some students, but we are glad to know that there are many dedicated professionals who are devoted to making the process the best it can be. We ask that parents be patient with their child’s teachers but to also not be afraid to reach out if your child is struggling.

Though students won’t be in the physical classroom, that does not mean learning has to end.

To all those who will be working behind the scenes in the coming weeks preparing and distributing meals to both students and adults each weekday while the buildings are closed, we thank you, too, for helping our community stay healthy.