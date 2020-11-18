expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

Editorial: Thanks to all who play a part in educating students

By Editorial Board

Published 8:13 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

It’s American Education Week, and there is no better time than now to celebrate all those who play a part in the education of the students in our community.

Whether it’s teachers, administrators, paraeducators, cafeteria workers, custodial staff, bus drivers or others, it has been a challenging year for all, and we thank everyone who has diligently pressed forward to help our students. Every role is important.

We especially thank the teachers — both those who have taught in-person in classrooms in school buildings and those who have taught online learners from their homes. Your hard work does not go unnoticed. We know the pandemic is forcing things to be done differently, and we appreciate you for being creative and in coming up with ways to reach your students.

This week as the Albert Lea school district moves to distance learning, we know it will be a struggle for some students, but we are glad to know that there are many dedicated professionals who are devoted to making the process the best it can be. We ask that parents be patient with their child’s teachers but to also not be afraid to reach out if your child is struggling.

Though students won’t be in the physical classroom, that does not mean learning has to end.

To all those who will be working behind the scenes in the coming weeks preparing and distributing meals to both students and adults each weekday while the buildings are closed, we thank you, too, for helping our community stay healthy.

 

More News

Bringing holiday cheer

First responders battle increased COVID-19 cases, protecting staff

‘They get these wonderful gifts’

This Week in History: Harlem Globetrotters come to town, defeat locals

News

Bringing holiday cheer

Cops, Courts & Fires

First responders battle increased COVID-19 cases, protecting staff

Faith

‘They get these wonderful gifts’

News

This Week in History: Harlem Globetrotters come to town, defeat locals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 9-16, 2020

News

Last Ruby’s Pantry takes place at Albert Lea church

Health Updates

Health department starts texting program to reach positive cases, close contacts

News

Grant funding announced to help advance racial equity

News

Give to the Max Day scheduled

Health Updates

New therapy drug that decreases need for hospitalizations, emergency visits arrives in Minnesota

News

Donations needed for Jack Frost’s Closet

News

United Way will host pantry and mask distribution

News

Cost-share funds available for hog, turkey farmers for COVID-19 losses

Health Updates

New curbs coming for youth sports, gyms, night life

News

City announces changes in services because of increasing COVID-19 cases

Health Updates

ICUs full across Mayo Clinic Health System region

Education

Albert Lea schools providing food for students, adults

Health Updates

Rapid COVID-19 testing available through MercyOne

News

Gazelka: Senate GOP could’ve handled COVID-19 differently

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations across Minnesota continue to rise; Freeborn County reports 25 new cases

News

County board votes to close county buildings to the public

Health Updates

Minnesota National Guard ramps up COVID-19 support

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pickup stolen and other reports

Health Updates

‘Every case of flu prevented is worthwhile’