November 14, 2020

Editorial: Now is the time to give if you can

By Editorial Board

Published 8:16 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

As unprecedented challenges from COVID-19 continue across the globe, Minnesota’s annual giving holiday known as Give to the Max Day will take place on Thursday in an effort to boost up nonprofits across the state.

The first-ever Give to the Max Day began in 2009 as a means to ignite generosity and grow giving through an online giving platform on GiveMN.org. The first year, Minnesotans donated more than $14 million in 24 hours to nonprofits and schools throughout the state, according to the organization. Since then, more than 600,000 donors have made gifts through GiveMN.org, and GiveMN has helped generate more than $250 million for more than 12,000 nonprofits.

To participate in Give to the Max, donors may visit GiveMN.org and search for the causes they care about most by name, keyword or ZIP code. Give to the Max’s early giving period began Nov. 1 and continues through Give to the Max Day on Thursday, with random drawings throughout for more than $100,000 in prize grants for Minnesota organizations.

Organizations such as the Albert Lea Family Y, The Children’s Center, the Freeborn County Historical Museum and the Education Foundation of Albert Lea area just a few of the local organizations accepting donations through the site.

We encourage you to go online to the site and do a simple search for “Albert Lea” or “Freeborn County” and see what organizations are accepting donations.

As Give to the Max Day approaches, GiveMN.org has already seen record-breaking donation amounts in 2020, with more than $20 million given already this year. GiveMN’s #GiveAtHomeMN fundraiser at the beginning of the pandemic brought in more than $5.1 million, and more than $9 million was given in the month after the killing of George Floyd, mainly to organizations focusing on racial equity and helping Twin Cities neighborhoods rebuild after a week of unrest.

If you are able to contribute to this ongoing virtual fundraising effort — particularly for our local organizations — we hope you will consider doing so next week as donations have the capability of receiving additional grants for participating organizations.

These entities continue to give even during the pandemic, and they deserve support.

 

