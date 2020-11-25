expand
November 25, 2020

Editorial: Despite challenges this year, we can be thankful

By Editorial Board

Published 9:05 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

There’s no doubt about it. It has been a challenging year.

When people think about 2020 for years to come, they will think of shutdowns, illness, civil unrest and political uneasiness. They’ll think about loved ones who struggled or died from COVID-19, people who were unemployed, children who learned from home and businesses that battled to keep their doors open.

Amidst the hardships, however, there is much we can be thankful for.

We hope this Thanksgiving you can set aside the challenges of this year — if only for a moment — and reflect on these things. 

We, here at the Tribune, are grateful for you, our readers. Whether you get your news in the print format, through our E-edition or through our website, we appreciate you and are grateful you allow us to bring you the news of our community.

Thank you for placing your trust in us as a news source and for supporting local journalism. In an age of rampant information from all types of sources, having a news source you can trust has never been more important.

Thank you also to those who keep us aware of issues and events happening in their own local circles and who help us document our community’s history.

We couldn’t do it without you.

We hope you will continue to count on us in the future and that you have a blessed Thanksgiving.

