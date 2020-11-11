expand
November 11, 2020

Downed trees, electrical wires reported and other reports

By Staff Reports

November 11, 2020

Police received several reports of downed trees Tuesday evening because of the icy conditions. Downed trees were reported on St. Peter Avenue, Grand Avenue and near the intersection of David Avenue and S.E. Marshall St.  A tree was on fire at 308 Fairview Drive.

An electrical wire was reported across the street at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on Margaretha Avenue.

 

Thefts reported

A part was reported cut off from under a car at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at 504 James Ave.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday of medications that were reportedly never delivered at 77311 255th St.

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Trevor Allen Vanryswyk, 41, on three local warrants at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday at 310 W. Seventh St.

Deputies arrested Adam David Wacek on Steele and Dodge County warrants at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday at 105 W. Washington St. in Hollandale.

 

Theft by fraud, scams reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in Albert Lea. Someone was reportedly fraudulently making purchases from the caller’s Amazon account.

Police received a report at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday of someone in Albert Lea who had lost money in a scam.

