November 27, 2020

Albert Lea Masonic Lodge Western Star Lodge No. 26 donated $500 to the Salvation Army. Pictured are Wayne Bellrichard with the Masonic Lodge and Maj. Sandra Hunt with the Salvation Army. - Provided

Donation made to Salvation Army

By Submitted

Published 5:07 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

