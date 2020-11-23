expand
November 23, 2020

Donald “Bud” Schultheis

By Submitted

Published 10:49 am Monday, November 23, 2020

Donald LeRoy “Bud” Schultheis passed away on November 21, 2020 at St. John’s – The Woodlands. He was 85 years old.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will place with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate.

Bud was born on December 2, 1934 at RR Osage, IA to Dennis and Gertrude (Merkel) Schultheis. He started school in Iowa then continued to RR Rose Creek, MN in 1942. He spent a few years working on the farm and then on August 30, 1957 Bud was united in marriage to Marilyn Van Den Hul. Together, they raised 3 children.

In 1954 Bud enlisted in the Army. He was also a proud, lifelong member of the Eagles.

A tinkerer at heart, Bud found great pleasure in restoring antique trucks, tractors and cars. Bud also liked to collect toy tractors of all kinds. He spent many hours outside doing yardwork and keeping a garden.

Bud is survived by his children, Donald (Mary) Schultheis Jr., Lisa (Steve) Frondal and Betty Schultheis; grandchildren, John (Alicia) Schultheis, Chad (Linsey) Schultheis, Brandy Wilkinson, Dawn (Eric) Gulbrandson, Jason Christensen, Tammy (Arron Brune) Frondal and Justin Frondal; 9 great-grandchildren; special friend Uldene Kraling and special nephew Steve Schultheis; he is also survived by many other loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn; parents, Dennis and Gertrude; brother Dean Schultheis; sister Darlene Johnson; mother-in-law, Nettie Van Den Hul and father-in-law John (Bernice) Van Den Hul.

Bud’s family would like to extend their thanks to all the staff at The Woodlands and The Meadows for their compassionate care.

