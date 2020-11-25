Dentist completes sleep apnea diplomate status

Albert Lea dentist Dr. Rachel Nolander-Poppel has completed training and testing to be designated as a diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine, according to a press release. The ABDSM is the leading national testing organization for dentists who treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea with oral appliance therapy.

Nolander-Poppel is the only local dentist to achieve diplomate status from the ABDSM and joins a small group of dentists in Minnesota the ABDSM recognizes for special competency in dental sleep medicine, the release stated.

While CPAP is the standard treatment for sleep apnea, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine estimates up to 50% of sleep apnea patients do not comply with or tolerate CPAP. In contrast to a CPAP machine, oral appliances are a mouth guard-like device worn only during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway.

“Oral appliance therapy is an effective treatment option that offers a higher rate of patient compliance than CPAP,” Nolander-Poppel said. “I work with my patients, and their sleep physicians, to identify the right oral appliance design, then custom-fit appliances to each patient and make any needed adjustments to ensure an open airway and a more restful night’s sleep.”

Nolander-Poppel is a partner in Advanced Family Dental at 2717 Ekko Ave. in Albert Lea and can be contacted at 507-373-5968.