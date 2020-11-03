expand
November 3, 2020

Deer hunters invited to share wildlife observations

By Submitted

Published 9:00 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Minnesota deer hunters can use an online questionnaire to report wildlife they see during each hunt, according to a press release. Data from the observation survey will provide a helpful comparison to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ population estimates for various species.

Using a mobile device or desktop computer, hunters enter information on the DNR website about wildlife they see each day of hunting, including deer, turkeys, bears, fishers and other species. They’ll also be able to report specific information about any deer they harvest, including antler size. Hunters are encouraged to fill out a report after each hunt, even if they don’t see any deer that day. The questionnaire will be available until Jan. 15.

