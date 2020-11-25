expand
November 25, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:38 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Minnesota on Wednesday tied a record for the most deaths in a single day from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 72 people died from 34 counties across the state.

Aside from one person in their early 40s and one person in their early 50s in Ramsey County, the remainder were 60 or older. Forty-eight of the residents lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 3,375 people who have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic, of which 2,292 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, there were 6,399 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 289,303.

Of that total, about 49,000 are still considered active cases. As of Tuesday, 1,812 people were hospitalized, including 387 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported 26 new cases, increasing its total to 1,446. Of that number, 299 are considered active cases, and 22 people are hospitalized. Seventy-five people have now been hospitalized at some point during their illness. 

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• Two people between 15 and 19

• Six people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Four people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Four people in their 80s

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 18 new lab-confirmed cases: 508 total cases

• Mower County: 15 new lab-confirmed cases, 2 new probable cases; 2,413 total cases

• Steele County: 50 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,782 total cases

• Waseca County: 28 new lab-confirmed cases; 1340 total cases

The state reported 65,552 new tests were completed, including 62,857 PCR tests and 2,695 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 691 7 698 26
Anoka 19,619 903 20,522 218
Becker 1,856 19 1,875 12
Beltrami 1,926 20 1,946 15
Benton 2,711 75 2,786 42
Big Stone 283 1 284 1
Blue Earth 3,864 7 3,871 12
Brown 1,238 12 1,250 11
Carlton 1,499 158 1,657 10
Carver 4,253 69 4,322 13
Cass 1,276 8 1,284 9
Chippewa 801 4 805 7
Chisago 2,839 96 2,935 8
Clay 4,617 21 4,638 56
Clearwater 446 7 453 6
Cook 60 0 60 0
Cottonwood 740 28 768 2
Crow Wing 3,320 26 3,346 31
Dakota 19,766 330 20,096 183
Dodge 806 0 806 0
Douglas 2,322 54 2,376 31
Faribault 507 1 508 1
Fillmore 630 2 632 0
Freeborn 1,441 5 1,446 5
Goodhue 1,848 9 1,857 27
Grant 250 1 251 6
Hennepin 60,782 869 61,651 1,100
Houston 623 19 642 2
Hubbard 1,028 10 1,038 22
Isanti 1,666 77 1,743 16
Itasca 1,757 4 1,761 24
Jackson 430 6 436 1
Kanabec 544 5 549 12
Kandiyohi 3,713 25 3,738 19
Kittson 177 14 191 7
Koochiching 349 4 353 5
Lac qui Parle 335 3 338 3
Lake 348 33 381 6
Lake of the Woods 88 5 93 1
Le Sueur 1,369 12 1,381 10
Lincoln 314 3 317 1
Lyon 2,009 10 2,019 11
Mahnomen 269 1 270 4
Marshall 434 9 443 8
Martin 1,016 3 1,019 20
McLeod 1,948 8 1,956 10
Meeker 1,123 7 1,130 8
Mille Lacs 1,385 31 1,416 30
Morrison 2,142 53 2,195 24
Mower 2,387 26 2,413 23
Murray 544 5 549 3
Nicollet 1,503 5 1,508 23
Nobles 2,975 12 2,987 29
Norman 321 1 322 7
Olmsted 6,257 4 6,261 34
Otter Tail 2,799 29 2,828 18
Pennington 572 13 585 6
Pine 1,211 34 1,245 8
Pipestone 670 8 678 18
Polk 2,235 109 2,344 23
Pope 497 2 499 0
Ramsey 25,313 590 25,903 487
Red Lake 198 5 203 3
Redwood 829 8 837 18
Renville 711 40 751 19
Rice 3,825 35 3,860 33
Rock 671 11 682 9
Roseau 951 99 1,050 3
Scott 7,748 79 7,827 54
Sherburne 5,164 222 5,386 40
Sibley 734 7 741 4
St. Louis 7,771 164 7,935 101
Stearns 12,613 297 12,910 98
Steele 1,776 6 1,782 6
Stevens 459 5 464 3
Swift 527 9 536 6
Todd 1,709 7 1,716 12
Traverse 136 0 136 0
Wabasha 956 5 961 1
Wadena 718 19 737 6
Waseca 1,337 3 1,340 11
Washington 12,796 270 13,066 109
Watonwan 797 1 798 4
Wilkin 346 0 346 5
Winona 2,569 12 2,581 28
Wright 6,803 221 7,024 36
Yellow Medicine 570 23 593 11
Unknown/missing 375 12 387 0

