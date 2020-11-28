Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota passes 300,000 total cases

More than 300,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in Minnesota since the beginning of the pandemic, health officials said Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a combined 9,040 new cases on Thursday and Friday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 304,023. Of that number, more than 46,000 cases were still considered active. As of Wednesday, 1,785 people were hospitalized, including 386 in intensive care.

Forty-five new deaths were reported, including one person in their early 80s in Steele County. The deaths came from 26 counties and included people ranging in age from their early 60s to late 90s.

Twenty-three resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 3,521 total deaths, including 2,378 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported 32 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case, increasing its total to 1,512 total cases. One person was added from another county.

Of the total cases, 228 are considered active, and 23 people are hospitalized, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Seventy-six people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• One person ages 0 to 4

• Two people ages 5 to 9

• Two people ages 10 to 14

• Four people ages 15 to 19

• Two people in their 20s

• Seven people in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Five people in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• One person in their 90s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 18 new lab-confirmed cases; 542 total cases

• Mower County: 87 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 2,574 total cases

• Steele County: 81 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,913 total cases

• Waseca County: 20 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,378 total cases

The state reported 36,601 new tests were completed Friday, including 35,956 PCR tests and 645 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths