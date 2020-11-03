Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota breaks record with nearly 3,500 new cases; Mower County reports 20th death

Minnesota on Tuesday reported its highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases thus far in the pandemic with 3,483 new cases. The positivity rate for tests also increased to 9%, an unwelcome sign that the disease is spreading rapidly in the state.

It’s just not one or two big events that have caused cases to rise rapidly, state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

“It’s the happy hour at the end of the long week with just a couple friends or brunch on the weekend with maybe a few cousins … It’s the weddings,” Malcolm said. “Everybody really tries hard during the ceremony to comply with the safety guidance and much of the reception, but as the night wears on, people start letting their guards down.”

The state has investigated 172 bar or restaurant outbreaks and identified 92 that likely generated seven or more infections. Eighty-two weddings have been linked to 756 infections.

The state has now had 157,096 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 134,227 no longer need to be in isolation. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 852 people were hospitalized, including 197 in intensive care.

The state also reported 15 new deaths, including one in Mower County of a person between 85 and 89 years old. The death is the 20th for the county.

Other people who died were in Anoka, Carlton, Dakota, Douglas, Goodhue, Hennepin, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Nobles, Polk and Wadena counties. Seven resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and eight lived in private residences. The people who died ranged in age from 55 to over 100.

The state has now had 2,499 cumulative deaths, of which 1,741 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported five new COVID-19 cases and has now had 780 cases, as one person was removed from the county’s list.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated 92 are considered active cases, and five people from the county are presently hospitalized.

The new cases included two people between 10 and 20, one person in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

Faribault County reported five new cases and has now had 277 total cases; Mower County had one new case and has had 1,597 total cases; Steele County had 15 new cases and has had 871 cases; and Waseca County had five new cases and has had 967 total cases.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths