November 8, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 3:18 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020

Freeborn County reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, increasing the active cases in the county to 163.

The county now has had 888 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, and currently has six people hospitalized. Fifty-one people from the county have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The following is a breakdown of the new cases:

• one unknown age range

• one under 10

• 18 between 10 and 20

• six in their 20s

• five in their 30s

• five in their 40s

• eight in their 50s

• five in their 60s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 10 new cases, 307 total cases

• Mower County: 30 new cases, 1,677 total cases

• Steele County: 48 new cases, 1,004 total cases

• Waseca County: 10 new cases, 1,004 total cases

Statewide, there were 4,647 new cases reported across Minnesota, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 174,954. Of that number, more than 30,000 are considered active cases.

The state also reported 34 new deaths in Anoka, Benton, Clearwater, Dakota, Douglas, Hennepin, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Pope, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Swift, Todd, Washington and Wright counties. The people who died ranged in age from late 50s to late 90s, and 18 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There have now been 2,625 deaths in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic, of which 1,818 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department reported 44,738 new tests were completed Friday, including 42,981 PCR tests and 1,757 antigen tests.

 

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 320 3 323 5
Anoka 11,770 191 11,961 174
Becker 891 3 894 4
Beltrami 1,206 1 1,207 13
Benton 1,442 31 1,473 19
Big Stone 208 1 209 1
Blue Earth 2,484 0 2,484 7
Brown 535 0 535 4
Carlton 700 67 767 5
Carver 2,234 14 2,248 9
Cass 642 1 643 5
Chippewa 551 2 553 3
Chisago 1,601 21 1,622 2
Clay 3,085 2 3,087 46
Clearwater 208 0 208 2
Cook 33 0 33 0
Cottonwood 365 0 365 0
Crow Wing 1,704 2 1,706 22
Dakota 12,132 81 12,213 146
Dodge 496 0 496 0
Douglas 1,065 4 1,069 10
Faribault 307 0 307 0
Fillmore 348 1 349 0
Freeborn 888 0 888 5
Goodhue 963 1 964 17
Grant 132 0 132 5
Hennepin 41,242 194 41,436 1,020
Houston 336 0 336 2
Hubbard 595 1 596 8
Isanti 832 11 843 8
Itasca 1,026 0 1,026 17
Jackson 265 1 266 1
Kanabec 290 1 291 10
Kandiyohi 2,178 2 2,180 6
Kittson 98 2 100 1
Koochiching 200 0 200 5
Lac qui Parle 171 0 171 3
Lake 163 7 170 0
Lake of the Woods 57 4 61 1
Le Sueur 809 1 810 6
Lincoln 225 1 226 1
Lyon 1,212 2 1,214 6
Mahnomen 150 0 150 3
Marshall 244 0 244 3
Martin 701 0 701 18
McLeod 806 1 807 4
Meeker 494 0 494 4
Mille Lacs 699 5 704 21
Morrison 1,091 10 1,101 11
Mower 1,660 17 1,677 21
Murray 344 0 344 3
Nicollet 920 0 920 20
Nobles 2,554 2 2,556 22
Norman 198 0 198 4
Olmsted 4,146 1 4,147 30
Otter Tail 1,232 2 1,234 8
Pennington 268 1 269 2
Pine 717 14 731 2
Pipestone 426 0 426 17
Polk 1,208 32 1,240 9
Pope 230 0 230 1
Ramsey 17,101 196 17,297 399
Red Lake 106 2 108 2
Redwood 387 0 387 12
Renville 356 7 363 14
Rice 2,065 9 2,074 14
Rock 422 3 425 9
Roseau 472 62 534 1
Scott 4,468 13 4,481 40
Sherburne 2,605 21 2,626 26
Sibley 339 0 339 3
St. Louis 4,094 26 4,120 77
Stearns 7,738 101 7,839 59
Steele 1,003 1 1,004 4
Stevens 229 2 231 1
Swift 299 0 299 3
Todd 1,157 1 1,158 10
Traverse 74 0 74 0
Wabasha 535 0 535 1
Wadena 381 7 388 5
Waseca 1,004 0 1,004 10
Washington 8,057 58 8,115 78
Watonwan 616 0 616 4
Wilkin 180 0 180 4
Winona 1,652 1 1,653 20
Wright 3,620 21 3,641 20
Yellow Medicine 377 4 381 7
Unknown/missing 243 4 247 0

