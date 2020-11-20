Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County has its highest week of new case growth during pandemic

Freeborn County is seeing its highest case growth during the entire COVID-19 pandemic this week with 286 new cases reported since Sunday, including 45 new cases on Friday.

The county has now had 1,279 total cases. Information about the new cases and how many active cases are in the county has not yet been released.

Large increases are also being seen in neighboring counties.

On Friday, Faribault County reported 15 new cases and has now had 444 total cases; Mower County reported 68 new cases and has had 2,228 cases; Steele County had 61 new cases and has had 1,543 total cases; and Waseca County had 24 new cases and has had 1,223 total cases.

Statewide, 6,812 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 256,700. Of that number, more than 54,000 are considered active cases.

As of mid-week, 1,751 people were hospitalized, including 367 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state also reported 68 new deaths from 31 counties. Aside from two people who were in their 40s from Hennepin County and two in their 50s from Ramsey and Stearns counties, the remainder were 60 or older.

Forty-four resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and 24 lived in private residences.

The state has now had 3,150 cumulative deaths, including 2,159 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The health department stated 58,622 new tests were completed, including 54,228 PCR tests and 4,394 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths