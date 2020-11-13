Daily COVID-19 update: COVID surge continues across the state

Minnesota’s surge in COVID-19 cases continued Friday with 5,552 new cases and 46 deaths reported.

The state has now had 207,339 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which more than 45,000 cases are still considered active and 1,424 people are hospitalized, including 293 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The number of deaths is the second highest in a single day that the state has seen since the pandemic started. Deaths were reported in 29 counties.

Aside from one death in Clay County of a person in their early 20s, all other deaths were people in their 50s or older. Thirty-three resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The state has now had 2,839 deaths, of which 1,954 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported two new cases and has had 956 total cases; Faribault County had seven new cases, increasing its total to 341; Mower County had seven and has had 1,720; Steele County had 18 and has had 1,074 total cases; and Waseca County had seven new cases and has had 1,031 total cases.

The state reported 51,241 tests were completed, including 48,915 PCR tests and 2,326 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths