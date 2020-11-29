Daily COVID-19 update: 57 new deaths reported, including 1 in Freeborn County

Minnesota reported 57 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, including one person from Freeborn County.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the Freeborn County resident was between 85 and 89 years old. This is the sixth resident in the county to die from COVID-19.

The people who died across the state were from 30 counties and ranged in age from 55 to over 100. Twenty-nine resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 3,578 COVID-19 deaths, of which 2,407 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 8,953 new cases across the state, bringing the cumulative cases to 312,969. Of that number, about 47,000 are considered active cases.

Freeborn County reported 21 new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case, bringing its total cases to 1,533. One person was removed from the county’s list and moved to a different county.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the total cases, 203 are considered active cases, and 24 people are hospitalized. Seventy-seven people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 5 and 9

• One person between 15 and 19

• One person in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• Four people in their 40s

• Six people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• Two people in their 80s

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 18 new lab-confirmed cases; 561 total cases

• Mower County: 43 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 2,616 total cases

• Steele County: 36 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,949 total cases

• Waseca County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,392 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths