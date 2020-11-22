Daily COVID-19 update: 55 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as cases across the state continue to rise.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, Freeborn County has now had 1,362 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those cases, 272 are considered active cases, and 15 people are hospitalized. Sixty-eight people have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.

The new cases include the following:

• Three people between 0 and 4

• Five people between 10 and 14

• Six people between 15 and 19

• Six people in their 20s

• Seven people in their 30s

• Five people in their 40s

• 13 people in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• Three people in their 70s

• Three people in their 80s

• One person in their 90s

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 16 new cases, 465 total cases

• Mower County: 72 new cases, 2,328 total cases

• Steele County: 47 new cases, 1,639 total cases

• Waseca County: 38 new cases, 1,287 total cases

Across the state, 7,219 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 270,157.

Of that number, a little more than 50,000 are still considered active cases, and as of Thursday, almost 1,800 people were hospitalized.

Statewide, 40 deaths were reported across 21 counties. The people who died ranged in age from late 30s to over 100, and 22 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has had 3,241 deaths from COVID-19, of which 2,214 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department reported 56,617 tests were completed, including 49,563 PCR tests and 7,054 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths