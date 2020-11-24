Daily COVID-19 update: 2 area deaths reported; hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

12 new residents, 3 staff test positive at Thorne Crest

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in area counties on Tuesday as the state continues to battle rising cases and deaths.

The state as a whole reported 38 new deaths from 19 counties, including one person in their late 70s from Mower County and one person in their early 70s in Waseca County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Out of all of the people who died, 21 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and two lived in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities.

Aside from one person in their late 30s who died in Dakota County, the remainder were 60 or older.

The state has now had 3,303 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, including 2,244 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota reported 6,423 new cases, which increased the state’s cumulative case count to 282,916. Of that total, about 49,000 are still considered active cases. There were 1,828 people hospitalized as of Monday, including 379 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County reported 22 new lab-confirmed cases and three probable cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,419. One person had also been added from another county.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated 268 cases are still considered active, and 21 are hospitalized. Seventy-four people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Two people in their 20s

• Three people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Four people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Three people in their 80s

• Two people in their 90s

Thorne Crest Senior Living Community stated on its Facebook page Tuesday 12 residents and three staff members tested positive with COVID-19 after testing at the care center last week. The residents who tested positive are in quarantine for 10 days, and the employees who tested positive will not return to the facility until they have been symptom-free for a minimum of 10 days.

The organization did not state which part of the facility the residents live in who tested positive.

“I can assure you that we are taking these cases very seriously and are continuing to follow MDH and CDC guidelines to avoid COVID spread in our community,” said Catherine Buboltz, sales and marketing director with Thorne Crest. “We are stressing to residents and families the importance of following the governors mandate and not gathering with family members while numbers throughout our county and state are elevated. We all need to do our part to keep our most vulnerable population healthy during the rise in COVID cases throughout the county and state.”

The facility has implemented restrictions within the building, including tray service for meals and canceled activities to minimize risk to other residents and staff. Visitation is temporarily suspended, and residents in the health center are being assessed for elevated temperatures and COVID-19 symptoms three times a day. Residents in the assisted living are being assessed one to three times a day.

All residents and staff are being tested twice a week until the county cases drop below 10%.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 490 total cases

• Mower County: 30 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 2,397 total cases

• Steele County: 51 new lab-confirmed cases, two new probable cases; 1,729 total cases

• Waseca County: 22 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 1,318 total cases

The state reported 53,173 new tests were completed, including 52,628 PCR tests and 545 antigen tests.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths