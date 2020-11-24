expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 area deaths reported; hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:44 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

12 new residents, 3 staff test positive at Thorne Crest

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in area counties on Tuesday as the state continues to battle rising cases and deaths.

The state as a whole reported 38 new deaths from 19 counties, including one person in their late 70s from Mower County and one person in their early 70s in Waseca County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Out of all of the people who died, 21 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and two lived in group homes or residential behavioral health facilities.

Aside from one person in their late 30s who died in Dakota County, the remainder were 60 or older.

The state has now had 3,303 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, including 2,244 who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota reported 6,423 new cases, which increased the state’s cumulative case count to 282,916. Of that total, about 49,000 are still considered active cases. There were 1,828 people hospitalized as of Monday, including 379 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County reported 22 new lab-confirmed cases and three probable cases, increasing its cumulative total to 1,419. One person had also been added from another county.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated 268 cases are still considered active, and 21 are hospitalized. Seventy-four people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 10 and 14

• One person between 15 and 19

• Two people in their 20s

• Three people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Four people in their 50s

• Five people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

• Three people in their 80s

• Two people in their 90s

Thorne Crest Senior Living Community stated on its Facebook page Tuesday 12 residents and three staff members tested positive with COVID-19 after testing at the care center last week. The residents who tested positive are in quarantine for 10 days, and the employees who tested positive will not return to the facility until they have been symptom-free for a minimum of 10 days.

The organization did not state which part of the facility the residents live in who tested positive.

“I can assure you that we are taking these cases very seriously and are continuing to follow MDH and CDC guidelines to avoid COVID spread in our community,” said Catherine Buboltz, sales and marketing director with Thorne Crest. “We are stressing to residents and families the importance of following the governors mandate and not gathering with family members while numbers throughout our county and state are elevated. We all need to do our part to keep our most vulnerable population healthy during the rise in COVID cases throughout the county and state.”

The facility has implemented restrictions within the building, including tray service for meals and canceled activities to minimize risk to other residents and staff. Visitation is temporarily suspended, and residents in the health center are being assessed for elevated temperatures and COVID-19 symptoms three times a day. Residents in the assisted living are being assessed one to three times a day.

All residents and staff are being tested twice a week until the county cases drop below 10%.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 490 total cases

• Mower County: 30 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 2,397 total cases

• Steele County: 51 new lab-confirmed cases, two new probable cases; 1,729 total cases

• Waseca County: 22 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 1,318 total cases

The state reported 53,173 new tests were completed, including 52,628 PCR tests and 545 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 685 7 692 24
Anoka 19,298 874 20,172 216
Becker 1,772 16 1,788 10
Beltrami 1,884 20 1,904 15
Benton 2,617 76 2,693 40
Big Stone 279 1 280 1
Blue Earth 3,788 7 3,795 11
Brown 1,199 12 1,211 10
Carlton 1,459 154 1,613 10
Carver 4,141 68 4,209 12
Cass 1,228 8 1,236 8
Chippewa 786 4 790 7
Chisago 2,792 91 2,883 8
Clay 4,475 21 4,496 55
Clearwater 438 7 445 6
Cook 60 0 60 0
Cottonwood 720 23 743 1
Crow Wing 3,215 26 3,241 31
Dakota 19,255 318 19,573 179
Dodge 798 0 798 0
Douglas 2,240 49 2,289 29
Faribault 489 1 490 1
Fillmore 613 2 615 0
Freeborn 1,414 5 1,419 5
Goodhue 1,800 9 1,809 26
Grant 239 0 239 6
Hennepin 59,692 832 60,524 1,095
Houston 606 18 624 2
Hubbard 990 10 1,000 22
Isanti 1,627 75 1,702 16
Itasca 1,702 3 1,705 24
Jackson 424 5 429 1
Kanabec 537 4 541 12
Kandiyohi 3,635 24 3,659 15
Kittson 174 13 187 6
Koochiching 344 3 347 5
Lac qui Parle 318 3 321 3
Lake 332 33 365 4
Lake of the Woods 84 5 89 1
Le Sueur 1,338 12 1,350 10
Lincoln 314 3 317 1
Lyon 1,990 10 2,000 11
Mahnomen 254 1 255 4
Marshall 428 9 437 7
Martin 1,003 3 1,006 20
McLeod 1,920 8 1,928 9
Meeker 1,112 6 1,118 7
Mille Lacs 1,335 30 1,365 30
Morrison 2,105 48 2,153 21
Mower 2,372 25 2,397 23
Murray 538 5 543 3
Nicollet 1,477 5 1,482 23
Nobles 2,969 11 2,980 29
Norman 315 1 316 6
Olmsted 6,155 5 6,160 33
Otter Tail 2,706 27 2,733 15
Pennington 546 11 557 6
Pine 1,188 33 1,221 6
Pipestone 665 8 673 18
Polk 2,201 105 2,306 21
Pope 489 2 491 0
Ramsey 24,890 577 25,467 477
Red Lake 192 5 197 3
Redwood 819 8 827 18
Renville 693 38 731 18
Rice 3,742 35 3,777 32
Rock 666 11 677 9
Roseau 915 99 1,014 3
Scott 7,570 77 7,647 54
Sherburne 5,026 197 5,223 39
Sibley 715 7 722 4
St. Louis 7,473 158 7,631 97
Stearns 12,260 287 12,547 93
Steele 1,723 6 1,729 6
Stevens 450 5 455 2
Swift 518 8 526 6
Todd 1,667 7 1,674 12
Traverse 134 0 134 0
Wabasha 931 4 935 1
Wadena 697 19 716 6
Waseca 1,315 3 1,318 11
Washington 12,532 267 12,799 108
Watonwan 787 1 788 4
Wilkin 330 0 330 5
Winona 2,505 13 2,518 28
Wright 6,633 197 6,830 36
Yellow Medicine 559 23 582 11
Unknown/missing 343 15 358 0

More News

Walz, GOP ready plan to aid businesses, workers hurt by new COVID curbs

Minnesota state board meets to certify election results

Elaine Bjerke

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 area deaths reported; hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

Business

Walz, GOP ready plan to aid businesses, workers hurt by new COVID curbs

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota state board meets to certify election results

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 area deaths reported; hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Apartment broken into and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

News

Council approves incentives for potential new cold storage company

News

2nd round of local business relief in the works

Business

Walz readies new package to aid businesses hurt by curbs

News

Where have CARES Act funds been spent locally?

Health Updates

Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 30 new cases in Freeborn County

News

Hy-Vee reinstates reserved shopping hour for people considered high-risk

Cops, Courts & Fires

Stolen vehicles found and other reports

News

A guide to navigating your virtual Thanksgiving

Health Updates

FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 55 new cases reported in Freeborn County

News

Retailers in Minnesota, around U.S., prepare for Black Friday with a bit of gray

News

Minnesota’s next budget forecast coming Dec. 3

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: At end of grim week, a possible glimmer of hope

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 17-19, 2020

Education

Star class: Counselor-led program

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Be positive leaders for Albert Lea students

Business

Minnesota Chamber program meant to help employers manage employee health, safety

Business

Towing business joins chamber