November 1, 2020

Daily COVID-19 cases: 17 new cases reported in Freeborn County; county now has over 100 active cases

By Staff Reports

Published 12:08 pm Sunday, November 1, 2020

Freeborn County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and now has over 100 active cases,  according to local and state health officials.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated of the county’s 758 total cases, 104 cases are considered active cases, and five people from the county are hospitalized. One person was removed off the county’s list.

The 17 new cases included the following:

• Three people between 10 and 20

• Six people in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• Four people in their 50s

• One person in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

Statewide, there were 2,217 new cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 150,672. Of that number, 129,663 no longer need to be in isolation.

Faribault County reported three new cases and has had 268 cases; Mower County reported 12 new cases and has had 2,572 total cases; Steele County reported eight new cases and has had 845 cases; and Waseca County reported seven new cases and has had 961 total cases.

Across the state, 18 new deaths were reported, including one in Steele County.

That person was between 80 and 84 and is now the fourth death from the county.

Other deaths were in Aitkin, Anoka, Beltrami, Benton, Carver, Hennepin, Nobles, Pennington, Ramsey, Scott, Stearns and Washington counties. The people who died ranged in age from late 50s to late 90s, and 13 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There have now been 2,475 total deaths in the state, of which 1,729 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 27,524 new tests were taken Saturday, including 26,539 PCR tests and 985 antigen tests.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 230 2 232 3
Anoka 9,902 45 9,947 159
Becker 694 2 696 4
Beltrami 1,015 1 1,016 11
Benton 1,116 18 1,134 14
Big Stone 177 0 177 1
Blue Earth 2,207 0 2,207 7
Brown 384 0 384 3
Carlton 535 45 580 2
Carver 1,957 10 1,967 8
Cass 471 0 471 5
Chippewa 496 1 497 3
Chisago 1,244 5 1,249 2
Clay 2,690 0 2,690 45
Clearwater 155 0 155 1
Cook 24 0 24 0
Cottonwood 318 0 318 0
Crow Wing 1,278 1 1,279 22
Dakota 10,693 40 10,733 139
Dodge 432 0 432 0
Douglas 858 1 859 4
Faribault 267 1 268 0
Fillmore 308 1 309 0
Freeborn 758 0 758 5
Goodhue 733 1 734 11
Grant 111 0 111 5
Hennepin 36,827 109 36,936 1,002
Houston 260 0 260 2
Hubbard 509 1 510 5
Isanti 635 1 636 7
Itasca 847 0 847 17
Jackson 240 0 240 1
Kanabec 249 1 250 10
Kandiyohi 1,920 1 1,921 5
Kittson 66 0 66 0
Koochiching 185 0 185 5
Lac qui Parle 153 0 153 3
Lake 136 6 142 0
Lake of the Woods 48 2 50 1
Le Sueur 701 1 702 6
Lincoln 207 1 208 0
Lyon 1,075 2 1,077 6
Mahnomen 139 0 139 2
Marshall 187 0 187 1
Martin 651 0 651 18
McLeod 656 1 657 4
Meeker 382 0 382 3
Mille Lacs 494 4 498 20
Morrison 894 9 903 9
Mower 1,554 18 1,572 19
Murray 314 0 314 3
Nicollet 802 0 802 18
Nobles 2,440 2 2,442 19
Norman 150 0 150 0
Olmsted 3,622 1 3,623 30
Otter Tail 1,029 2 1,031 8
Pennington 234 1 235 2
Pine 609 2 611 0
Pipestone 390 0 390 17
Polk 954 18 972 5
Pope 178 0 178 0
Ramsey 15,200 118 15,318 383
Red Lake 89 1 90 2
Redwood 317 0 317 12
Renville 298 6 304 13
Rice 1,775 8 1,783 12
Rock 395 2 397 6
Roseau 366 27 393 0
Scott 3,826 10 3,836 37
Sherburne 1,973 12 1,985 24
Sibley 281 0 281 3
St. Louis 3,437 20 3,457 75
Stearns 6,607 59 6,666 53
Steele 845 0 845 4
Stevens 203 2 205 1
Swift 245 0 245 2
Todd 974 1 975 7
Traverse 63 0 63 0
Wabasha 446 0 446 1
Wadena 291 7 298 3
Waseca 961 0 961 10
Washington 6,937 21 6,958 75
Watonwan 593 0 593 4
Wilkin 150 0 150 4
Winona 1,406 0 1,406 19
Wright 2,972 10 2,982 16
Yellow Medicine 332 3 335 7
Unknown/missing 232 4 236 0

