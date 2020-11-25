expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

The Ramsey County Care Center is one of nine long-term care facilities that have or will get staffing help from the Minnesota National Guard. Facilities across the state have seen staffing issues because of COVID-19, especially in rural Minnesota. Peter Cox/MPR News file

COVID spread causing ‘surreal’ staffing problems in nursing homes

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 9:15 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

By Peter Cox, Minnesota Public Radio News

Long-term care in Minnesota is in dire need of staffing support, industry and public health leaders say. With new COVID-19 cases in the thousands and the spread continuing widely, large numbers of staff are out sick or quarantining because of exposure.

The shortages are coming at a difficult time in the pandemic.

In the last month, nearly 85 percent of skilled nursing facilities have had at least one case of COVID-19, which has meant most facilities are currently dealing with the virus, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The situation is forcing officials to take unusual measures to fill gaps. They plan to email thousands of state employees asking them if they would temporarily work in long-term care.

“We’re trying to really turn over every stone so to speak, to think about ways to support the staffing needs across the health care continuum, but particularly in long term care, with the number of health care workers in these settings that continue to be exposed,” said Jan Malcolm, Minnesota’s health commissioner.

The commissioner went on to say her agency is working with 47 long-term care facilities that are in crisis mode when it comes to staffing.

From the beginning of the pandemic to mid-October, the Minnesota National Guard provided emergency staffing to three long-term care facilities.

In the last month, the Guard has been called out six more times and are still helping in four of those places. They are getting ready to go to two more facilities. Of those eight total calls for the National Guard most recently, seven are for care homes beyond the Twin Cities metro area.

That’s where COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in many places this fall. The Health Department says long-term care staff are most likely contracting the virus outside of work.

”Staffing has been unbelievably challenging in a lot of settings, some of mine, within our organization, but certainly throughout our industry,” said Christine Bakke, regional director of operations for St. Francis Health Services — based in Morris, Minn. — which runs 16 facilities across the state.

Bakke said that if “one or two staff members” are affected by COVID-19, “you can cover it. When you start seeing 20 to 30 percent of your workforce at the same time, that becomes almost unbearable.”

Some of St. Francis’ campuses have relied on nurses from the state emergency operations office, but they’ve not had to call in the National Guard.

“We have had scenarios across our industry where we have had to say, ‘This is not the care we want to give, we are going to give the best we can, but this is not who we are. And we are going to make sure you are fed, that you get to the bathroom, that you get your medications. And that might be the best we do today and not harm you,’” Bakke said.

“And it’s sad, it is really sad that we might have to make that choice,” Bakke added.

At PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, Minn., around 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since July, with the majority reporting infections in the last two to three weeks, according to CEO Nathan Johnson. His facilities — a nursing home, assisted living and memory care units, along with independent living — haven’t needed emergency staffing, but he’s offered help to other nearby facilities who have. He said the pandemic has put an amazing strain on the industry.

“It’s almost kind of hard to put it into words, because it just feels so surreal. I’ve been a licensed nursing home administrator for 20 years, and I’ve never seen anything remotely close to this,” Johnson said.

Michelle Larson, director of the Health Regulation Division at the state Health Department, says everyone, not just health care workers, needs to do whatever they can to keep from getting infected, or infecting others.

“I just really beg that people [to] think beyond themselves in terms of COVID and vulnerable people around them, and set aside their personal beliefs and really try to help us protect the public. We really need their help right now,” Larson said.

Gov. Tim Walz urged people to refrain from gathering with anyone outside your household for Thanksgiving. Health officials said even if you get a negative COVID-19 test result, you still might spread the virus to others, including older, vulnerable relatives and friends.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

News

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Health Updates

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

News

COVID spread causing ‘surreal’ staffing problems in nursing homes

Business

U.S. jobless claims up for 2nd straight week as virus worsens

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed people in need with Thanksgiving meals

Featured News

Mayo officials: Help decrease surge, burden on hospitals

Business

A new leader at the helm

Business

It’s more important now than ever to shop local

News

St. Theodore bake sale scheduled

News

This Week in History: Census Bureau reports A.L. at 17,108 population in 1960

Education

Albert Lea High School announces first quarter honor rolls

News

Giving Tuesday event planned in Wells

Business

Dentist completes sleep apnea diplomate status

Education

School district distributes almost 20K meals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Man shot, killed in north Minneapolis; city’s 77th homicide

Business

Walz, House Republicans, push for quick relief for hard-hit businesses

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota certifies Biden win, state voter turnout nears 80%

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County COVID-19 hospitalizations rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Apartment broken into and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

News

Council approves incentives for potential new cold storage company

News

2nd round of local business relief in the works