November 3, 2020

Court Dispositions: Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

 

Oct. 30

Josiah Benjamin Hall, 25, 812 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Fees $230.

 

Nov. 2

Erik Lee Anderson, 31, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver’s license – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Fortino Zarate, 30, 89032 Oakland Ave., Oakland. Count 1: Ineligible person in possession of firearm – crime of violence – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Possession of a controlled substance, 5th degree – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 36 months. Fees $130. Count 3: Disorderly conduct – brawling or fighting – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

