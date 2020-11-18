expand
November 17, 2020

Court Dispositions: Nov. 9-16, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:14 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

 

Nov. 9

Saw Say Doe Moo, 22, 324 Burr Oak Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Fees $180.

Gay Rey, 30, 725 1 Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – 4th-degree driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for two years. Supervised probation one year. Fees $605.

 

Nov. 10

Kenaniah Jesus Handlee-Davis, 23, 8691 Highway 96, Jeffersonville, Georgia. Count 1: Criminal sexual conduct – 4th degree – victim mentally impaired/helpless (felony). Fees $80. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 24 months.

Juan Luis Garza, 2020, 1855 Taconite Trail, Eagan. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 107/70. Fees $380. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100. Count 3: No proof motor vehicle insurance. Dismissed.

Caleb Jon Kottke, 28, 227 South St., Owatonna. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

 

Nov. 12

Charles Westley Miller, 52, 822 Clark St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year. Fees $75.

Teresa Blanch Whalen King, 49, 804 Eighth St. SE, Austin. Traffic regulation – owner who is not driver must later produce proof of insurance if required. Fees $280.

Michael Steven Jellinger, 50, 13606 735th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Fish and game – knowingly direct/allow/permit minor to hunt illegally or violate fish and game. Fees $180.

 

Nov. 13

Jonathan Javier Cruz de Jesus, 28, 4318 Winchester Lane, Brooklyn Center. Count 1: Assault – 5th degree – inflict or attempt bodily harm. Dismissed. Count 2: Disorderly conduct – brawling or fighting. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $180.

Joshua Gene Meyer, 40, 30370 780 Ave., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflict/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Continued for dismissal. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75.

Evan Jacob Miller, 33, 375 Oak St. Unit 7, Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year. Count 2: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – duty to drive with care – speed greater than reasonable. Dismissed.

Lu Reh, 25, 1700 Third Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Hunting – small game without a license. Fees $200. Count 2: DAR – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Paul Alan Rehmke, 64, 1909 Wilby Road, Albert Lea. Count 1: Deer hunting – may not hunt with aid or use of bait. Fees $380.

Ryan Jacob Chirpich, 22, 338 E. Third St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Littering (small amount – can or bottle). Fees $180.

Antonio Rivera Garcia, 35, 1086 York Ave. No. 4, St. Paul. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Nancy Daniela Rodriguez Fava, 27, 546 Ruiz St., San Antonio, Texas. Count 1: No Minnesota drivers license. Fees $180. Count 2: Seat belt required – driver and passenger must use. Fees $25. Count 3: Child passenger restraint system – child under 8 and under 57 inches not fastened. Fees $50. Count 4: Child passenger restraint system – child under 8 and under 57 inches not fastened. Fees $50.

Charles David Worthman, 48, 4032 Seventh Ave., Anoka. Count 1: Gross weight exceeds registered limit. Fees $480.

 

Nov. 16

Duane Lionel Bergdale, 75, 1124 Shore Acres Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI -operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay for four years. Supervised probation four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Christian Heath Donahue, 22, 722 Valley Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Seat belt required – driver and passengers must use. Fees $105.

 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

