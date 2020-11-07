expand
November 7, 2020

Court Dispositions: Nov. 4-5, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:21 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

 

Nov. 4

Robert Henry Westendorf, 30, 813 First Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Supervised probation two years. Local confinement 60 days, stay 59 days for two years, credit for time served one day. Fees $605.

Yelitza Azua, 47, 1489 Delsea Drive, Deptford, New Jersey. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 110/70. Fees $380.

Erica Lynn Friscioni, 34, 5350 N. Broadway St. Apartment 2, Chicago, Illinois. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 99/70. Fees $280.

 

Nov. 5

Adam Alan Penhollow, 44, 805 21st St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Threats of violence (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Drugs – 5th degree – possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 – not small amount of marijuana. Statutory stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Local confinement 50 days, credit for time served 50 days. Fees $75.

 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

