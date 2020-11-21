expand
November 21, 2020

Court Dispositions: Nov. 17-19, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:16 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

 

Nov. 17

Tammy Lynn Fields, 42, 1530 W. Federal Ave., Mason City. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Pu Eh Htoo, 30, 504 Edgewood Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

David Allen Mccullough, 27, 2102 E. Main St. Apartment 36, Albert Lea. Count 1: Unlawful deposit of garbage, litter or like. Fees $180.

Zackary Hunter Terry, 19, 518 E. Fourth St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Continued for dismissal. Supervised probation six months.

Jennifer Jonelle Wasson, 38, 1224 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Harassment; restraining order – violate and knows of temporary or restraining order. Stay of adjudication, continued. Probation – adult unsupervised monitoring without conviction one year. Fees $75.

Simratpal Singh Randhawa, 23, 1-3935 Robinson St. (city not listed). Count 1: Fail to yield right of way (making left turn). Stay of adjudication, continued. Probation – adult unsupervised monitoring without conviction one year. Fees $75.

George Arnold Williams, 66, 7100 Florence Place (city not listed). Count 1: DWI – fourth-degree driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, stay 59 days for two years, credit for time served one day. Unsupervised probation two years. Fees $205. Count 3: DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

 

Nov. 18

Erik John Seath, 40, 205 Independence, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Harassment; restraining order – violate restraining order. Local confinement 90 days, stay 85 days for one year, credit for time served five days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $380.

 

Nov. 19

Kenaniah Jesus Handlee-Davis, 23, 8691 Highway 96, Jeffersonville, Georgia. Count 1: Criminal sexual conduct – 4th degree – victim mentally impaired/helpless (felony). Fees $80. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 24 months.

Isaiah Michael Olson, 22, 1003 11 Ave., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Sonia Erika Gracia-Contreras, 33, 700 Celebration Lane, Perris, California. Count 1: Drugs – 2nd degree – possess 25 kilos or more marijuana/tetrahydrocannabinols or 100 or more plants (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee 48 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Fees $130.

Isaiah Michael Olson, 1003 11 Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 89/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Abdullahi Teferra Tesso, 42, 6215 University Ave. NE, Fridley. Count 1: Limited license violation. Fees $180.

 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

