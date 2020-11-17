County board votes to close county buildings to the public

With COVID-19 cases rising across the county and state and because of increasing concerns for public health, the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to close all county buildings and grounds to the public.

This includes the Freeborn County Government Center, the Freeborn County Highway Department, the Freeborn County Human Services and the Freeborn County Fairgrounds.

The closure is until further notice.

Though buildings will be closed to the public, normal county services and operations will continue to be provided on the same schedule through phone and email. Many offices have made arrangements to provide alternative options for services.

A drop box in the entrance to the law enforcement center will allow document drop-offs for all offices, including real estate documents and tax payments.

The law enforcement lobby will remain open 24 hours a day for emergencies.

A complete listing of department contacts for alternative method of services can be found on the county webpage.

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners board meetings and workshops will take place via teleconference and televised online.

Specifics about county departments

Courts

Courts and the public service counter will remain open. People are encouraged to utilize the drop box at the law enforcement entrance if they have paperwork to file with the court for any type of case or call 507-668-6014 and staff will advise of the process.

All court hearings will be held remotely when possible. If you received notice or were told to appear in person during the time when the building is closed, there will be county staff to direct people appearing for court to the appropriate courtroom.

If you have a court case scheduled in Freeborn County District Court and have questions, call the number listed above.

The courts will coordinate with Freeborn County to follow all building closure requirements.

Visit the Freeborn County District Court COVID-19 information page for additional details. Additional information can be found at www.mncourts.gov/emergency.

Freeborn County Department of Human Services

Most services will be provided through virtual meetings or telephone. Visit https://www.co.freeborn.mn.us/135/Human-Services for information regarding specific programs or call 507-377-5400 with questions regarding services. A drop box is located next to the Clark Street doors for documents that must be dropped off.

Financial assistance programs (Cash, emergency assistance, food, child care assistance):

https://applymn.dhs.mn.gov

Health care

https://www.mnsure.org/

*If you are someone who is elderly, disabled or in a nursing home, you or someone authorized to act on your behalf should call the office at 507-377-5400 so a health care application can be mailed to you.

Child protection: To make a child protection report, call 507-377-5400 and ask for child protection intake or call law enforcement

Adult protection/vulnerable adult reporting: Call the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center at 1-844-880-1574 or call law enforcement

For the following mandated services, contact the Human Services Department at 507-377-5400 or go to https://www.co.freeborn.mn.us/135/Human-Services:

• Adult mental health case management

• Children’s mental health case management

• Disability services

• Chemical health assessment and treatment coordination

Child support services: If you typically drop off child support payments directly at the Human Services office, contact the office to make arrangements at 507-377-5400

Crime Victims Crisis Center: Call 507-377-5460