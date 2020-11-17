City announces changes in services because of increasing COVID-19 cases

The city of Albert Lea announced Tuesday afternoon it would make several changes because of the COVID-19 rate increase in the county.

According to a press release, the following changes will be in place:

City Arena will no longer accept appointments for public skating until the number of active cases in Freeborn County have returned to previous levels.

All scheduled games and practices will be postponed or canceled from Nov. 23 through Dec. 7.

All access to the arena will be closed from Nov. 23 through Dec. 7.

All access to the library computer lab will be closed from Thursday through Dec. 7. Curbside service will remain in effect.

Scheduled appearances by city staff at events will be postponed from Thursday through Dec. 7.

Other scheduled meetings with city staff will be postponed or redirected to virtual meetings until Dec. 7.

The few scheduling meetings to meet mandatory or statutory deadlines with city staff that cannot be redirected to virtual meetings will be held in a manner that meets CDC guidelines.

If the rate of cases does not return to previous levels these closures or changes will remain in effect on a weekly basis to be announced every week.

“This decision was not easy, however, given the recent spike in active cases within Freeborn County, we could not risk the health of our residents and staff any further,” the release stated. “We understand some may be frustrated, and we appreciate your patience in these trying times.”

City staff has been and remains available to provide service and answer questions. Staff from every department are available via phone and email.

Visit the city’s website at www.cityofalbertlea.org for more information or call 507-377-4300.