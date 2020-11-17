expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

City announces changes in services because of increasing COVID-19 cases

By Staff Reports

Published 5:24 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The city of Albert Lea announced Tuesday afternoon it would make several changes because of the COVID-19 rate increase in the county. 

According to a press release, the following changes will be in place:

  • City Arena will no longer accept appointments for public skating until the number of active cases in Freeborn County have returned to previous levels.
  • All scheduled games and practices will be postponed or canceled from Nov. 23 through Dec. 7.
  • All access to the arena will be closed from Nov. 23 through Dec. 7.
  • All access to the library computer lab will be closed from Thursday through Dec. 7. Curbside service will remain in effect.
  • Scheduled appearances by city staff at events will be postponed from Thursday through Dec. 7.
  • Other scheduled meetings with city staff will be postponed or redirected to virtual meetings until Dec. 7.
  • The few scheduling meetings to meet mandatory or statutory deadlines with city staff that cannot be redirected to virtual meetings will be held in a manner that meets CDC guidelines. 

If the rate of cases does not return to previous levels these closures or changes will remain in effect on a weekly basis to be announced every week.

“This decision was not easy, however, given the recent spike in active cases within Freeborn County, we could not risk the health of our residents and staff any further,” the release stated. “We understand some may be frustrated, and we appreciate your patience in these trying times.” 

City staff has been and remains available to provide service and answer questions. Staff from every department are available via phone and email. 

Visit the city’s website at www.cityofalbertlea.org for more information or call 507-377-4300.

More News

Buccaneers down Panthers

Bringing holiday cheer

First responders battle increased COVID-19 cases, protecting staff

‘They get these wonderful gifts’

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Bringing holiday cheer

Cops, Courts & Fires

First responders battle increased COVID-19 cases, protecting staff

Faith

‘They get these wonderful gifts’

News

This Week in History: Harlem Globetrotters come to town, defeat locals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 9-16, 2020

News

Last Ruby’s Pantry takes place at Albert Lea church

Health Updates

Health department starts texting program to reach positive cases, close contacts

News

Grant funding announced to help advance racial equity

News

Give to the Max Day scheduled

Health Updates

New therapy drug that decreases need for hospitalizations, emergency visits arrives in Minnesota

News

Donations needed for Jack Frost’s Closet

News

United Way will host pantry and mask distribution

News

Cost-share funds available for hog, turkey farmers for COVID-19 losses

Health Updates

New curbs coming for youth sports, gyms, night life

News

City announces changes in services because of increasing COVID-19 cases

Health Updates

ICUs full across Mayo Clinic Health System region

Education

Albert Lea schools providing food for students, adults

Health Updates

Rapid COVID-19 testing available through MercyOne

News

Gazelka: Senate GOP could’ve handled COVID-19 differently

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations across Minnesota continue to rise; Freeborn County reports 25 new cases

News

County board votes to close county buildings to the public

Health Updates

Minnesota National Guard ramps up COVID-19 support

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pickup stolen and other reports

Health Updates

‘Every case of flu prevented is worthwhile’