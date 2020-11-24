Catch of the week: Nov. 25

Henry and Lewis Westrum caught these catfish, along with many other fish, on the Mississippi River using stinkbait. Send your fish photos for a chance to be the Catch of the Week to tyler.julson@albertleatribune.com. Information should include the name and address of the angler, as well as the species, length, weight of the fish, the body of water where it was caught and the bait used. - Provided
Henry and Lewis Westrum caught these catfish, along with many other fish, on the Mississippi River using stinkbait. Send your fish photos for a chance to be the Catch of the Week to tyler.julson@albertleatribune.com. Information should include the name and address of the angler, as well as the species, length, weight of the fish, the body of water where it was caught and the bait used. – Provided