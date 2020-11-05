Burglaries and other reports

A burglary was reported at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday at 317 W. Main St. Damage was reported to the rear door, window screen and security light.

A juvenile male was arrested after a reported burglary at 2:10 a.m. Thursday at 616 E. Main St.

Exposer reported

Police received a report at 7:15 a.m. of a male truck driver that had reportedly exposed himself to a woman earlier that morning at 2751 E. Main St.

TV stolen

A TV was reported stolen from a room at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday at 700 S. U.S. Highway 69.

Fraud reported

Police received a report at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday that someone had fraudulently opened a Target card under the person’s name.

Window broken

A motorhome window was reported broken at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at 805 W. Ninth St.

1 cited for possession

Police cited Quentin James Eichman, 46, for fifth-degree possession at 1:51 p.m. near the intersection of Wildwood and Freeborn County Road 17.

Building reported on fire

A tin building was reported on fire at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at 32522 780th Ave., Ellendale.