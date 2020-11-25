expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Bulldogs drop season opener on the road

By Tyler Julson

Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

MASON CITY — The Lake Mills girls’ basketball team got its season off to a start Tuesday night with a game on the road against Newman Catholic. 

The Bulldogs came up short in the end, but put up a fight despite having two starters go down with injuries in the first quarter. The Knights ultimately came out on top, 64-53. 

Junior Leah Moen came up big for Lake Mills, leading the team with 14 points, 12 of which came from beyond the three-point line. She also added three rebounds to her statline. Sophomore Josie Helgeson was also in double figures with 11 points and was 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Helgeson also had two rebounds and two steals. 

Sophomore Natalie Brandenberg had five points, one rebound and one steal; junior Brooke Bergo had two points and two rebounds; sophomore Finley Rogstad had six points and one rebound; freshman Brynn Rognes also had six points and added four rebounds; and sophomore Ella Stene had nine points, eight rebounds and two steals. 

Newman Catholic had three players in doubles figures in the scoring column. Senior Molly McGuire and junior Emma Weiner each had 18 and senior Kealan Curley had 17. 

Despite losing two starters, Lake Mills head coach Garrett Patterson said he was proud of how his team battled. 

“We turned it over more than what we wanted, but girls like Leah Moen and Josie Helgeson hit a lot of big shots for us,” Patterson said. “We battled until the end. It would have been closer if we made a few more free throws.”

Lake Mills committed 20 turnovers and was 6 of 17 from the free throw line. 

The Bulldogs fall to 0-1 to start the season and play again Tuesday when they open Top of Iowa West Conference play hosting the Eagles of West Hancock. 

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Notices

Hanson signs letter of intent to play golf at NIACC

Bulldogs drop season opener on the road

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

News

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Health Updates

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

News

COVID spread causing ‘surreal’ staffing problems in nursing homes

Business

U.S. jobless claims up for 2nd straight week as virus worsens

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed people in need with Thanksgiving meals

Featured News

Mayo officials: Help decrease surge, burden on hospitals

Business

A new leader at the helm

Business

It’s more important now than ever to shop local

News

St. Theodore bake sale scheduled

News

This Week in History: Census Bureau reports A.L. at 17,108 population in 1960

Education

Albert Lea High School announces first quarter honor rolls

News

Giving Tuesday event planned in Wells

Business

Dentist completes sleep apnea diplomate status

Education

School district distributes almost 20K meals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Man shot, killed in north Minneapolis; city’s 77th homicide

Business

Walz, House Republicans, push for quick relief for hard-hit businesses

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota certifies Biden win, state voter turnout nears 80%

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County COVID-19 hospitalizations rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Apartment broken into and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

News

Council approves incentives for potential new cold storage company

News

2nd round of local business relief in the works