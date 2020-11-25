Bulldogs drop season opener on the road

MASON CITY — The Lake Mills girls’ basketball team got its season off to a start Tuesday night with a game on the road against Newman Catholic.

The Bulldogs came up short in the end, but put up a fight despite having two starters go down with injuries in the first quarter. The Knights ultimately came out on top, 64-53.

Junior Leah Moen came up big for Lake Mills, leading the team with 14 points, 12 of which came from beyond the three-point line. She also added three rebounds to her statline. Sophomore Josie Helgeson was also in double figures with 11 points and was 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Helgeson also had two rebounds and two steals.

Sophomore Natalie Brandenberg had five points, one rebound and one steal; junior Brooke Bergo had two points and two rebounds; sophomore Finley Rogstad had six points and one rebound; freshman Brynn Rognes also had six points and added four rebounds; and sophomore Ella Stene had nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Newman Catholic had three players in doubles figures in the scoring column. Senior Molly McGuire and junior Emma Weiner each had 18 and senior Kealan Curley had 17.

Despite losing two starters, Lake Mills head coach Garrett Patterson said he was proud of how his team battled.

“We turned it over more than what we wanted, but girls like Leah Moen and Josie Helgeson hit a lot of big shots for us,” Patterson said. “We battled until the end. It would have been closer if we made a few more free throws.”

Lake Mills committed 20 turnovers and was 6 of 17 from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs fall to 0-1 to start the season and play again Tuesday when they open Top of Iowa West Conference play hosting the Eagles of West Hancock.