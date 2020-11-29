Update: Police arrest alleged shooter at Shady Oaks

Update: 11:15 a.m.

Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot three people at Shady Oaks Sunday morning.

Police stated the man arrested is Devin Matthew Weiland of Albert Lea.

Police have lifted the shelter-in-place order that has been in place much of the morning.

Earlier story:

Albert Lea police continue to advise residents to stay away from South Fourth Avenue and West Front Street as the standoff continues with a shooter at Shady Oaks apartments.

Police stated three people have been shot, including one Albert Lea police officer. The officer, who was shot in the chest, has been released from the hospital, and the two others injured have been transported to a Rochester hospital.

Police were dispatched to Shady Oaks, 800 S. Fourth Ave., at 2:18 a.m. today on a report of a possible noise complaint or weapons violation. It was reported that fireworks or gunshots were heard. Upon arrival, the suspect reportedly shot at the officer, striking the squad car at least two times and the officer once. The officer was able to relocate to a safe zone, assess possible injuries and drove himself to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, according to a press release.

One of the other people shot was on his way to work, police stated.

Police stated they believe there is one shooter and believe the incident is isolated to the Shady Oaks building, although there have been other reports coming in from other parts of town.

Some Shady Oaks residents have been relocated to United Methodist Church for safety and others are sheltering in place. Residents nearby are asked to stay in their homes.

United Methodist Pastor John Mitchem, who also serves as the chaplain for Albert Lea police and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Sunday morning over 40 residents from the apartment complex were at the church.

“We believe we are able to be a blessing to the community in a time of need,” Mitchem said.

Several churches have also called to see how they can help, but he said he thinks the church has everything it needs at this point. Food and coffee were brought in for the people, and Mitchem said they would provide shelter as long as needed.

“It’s church being able to bring lightness into people’s darkness,” he said.

The South Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team, along with neighboring SWAT teams from Mankato and Austin are responding, along with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Albert Lea Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Look to the Tribune for updates as they become available.