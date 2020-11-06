expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

Body found in the Cedar River was missing Rochester man

By Staff Reports

Published 3:22 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

AUSTIN — The search for a missing Rochester man has ended tragically.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, a preliminary autopsy report issued by the medical examiner’s office Friday morning officially confirmed that the body of a white male found in the Cedar River was 72-year-old David Edward Janson, who had been missing since Oct. 23.

Janson’s body was found on Tuesday afternoon by volunteers searching for Janson near the Cedar River at Marcusen Park. The group consisted of family and friends of Janson.

Janson was last seen in Rochester in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, when he was seen getting gas at the KwikTrip near 20th Street Southwest and Broadway Avenue. Janson was seen the following weekend on surveillance footage from the Austin Hy-Vee.

Upon initial discovery, Clennon reported the body matched the last known description of Janson and documents belonging to Janson were located on his person.

Clennon said the autopsy report showed foul play was not involved in Janson’s death.

 

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Elections & Campaigns

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

Albert Lea Tigers

Area schools share concerns over fee increases

Albert Lea Tigers

‘It’s really paid off’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man found guilty of raping 2 women in Mason City

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 4-5, 2020

Education

Farm business management scholarships available

Education

Southwest standout student

Education

Principal’s Corner: Literacy a district-wide goal in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

News

Blood drive collects 54 pints

Business

Veterans fundraiser launched

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: October 2020

News

Virtual meeting on emerald ash borer planned

Education

Star class: Halverson 3rd graders

Health Updates

Blood donations urged amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Waseca officer shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body found in the Cedar River was missing Rochester man

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary reported at Edgewater Cottage and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota breaks record in cases, deaths; hospitalizations over 1K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hunters warned to be aware of high fire danger

News

Make a plan for deer hunting season