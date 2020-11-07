expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

Blood donations urged amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season, according to a press release.

The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Required medical treatments and emergencies don’t pause for the holidays or a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

Make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Tribune’s coverage area include:

• Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at Hollandale Christian Reformed Church, 102 Amsterdam Ave. E. in Hollandale

• 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at United Methodist Church, 702 Highway 69 S. in Albert Lea

• Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 25 at Northbridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea

• 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Geneva Community Center, 314 First Ave. SE in Geneva.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Elections & Campaigns

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

Albert Lea Tigers

Area schools share concerns over fee increases

Albert Lea Tigers

‘It’s really paid off’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man found guilty of raping 2 women in Mason City

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 4-5, 2020

Education

Farm business management scholarships available

Education

Southwest standout student

Education

Principal’s Corner: Literacy a district-wide goal in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

News

Blood drive collects 54 pints

Business

Veterans fundraiser launched

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: October 2020

News

Virtual meeting on emerald ash borer planned

Education

Star class: Halverson 3rd graders

Health Updates

Blood donations urged amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Waseca officer shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body found in the Cedar River was missing Rochester man

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary reported at Edgewater Cottage and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota breaks record in cases, deaths; hospitalizations over 1K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hunters warned to be aware of high fire danger

News

Make a plan for deer hunting season