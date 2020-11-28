expand
November 28, 2020

St. John’s Lutheran Community volunteer Shirley Miller made and donated fidget blankets and lap blankets to both St. John’s campuses. Picture is Miller with St. John’s Activity Coordinator Amber Carberry. - Provided

Blankets donated to St. John’s

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

