November 3, 2020

Bambi L. Graves

Published 12:21 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Bambi Lynn Graves, age 61 formerly of Walters, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Parker Oaks Senior Living in Winnebago, Minnesota. Bambi was born to Garland and Marlene (Ruser) Graves in Olivia, Minnesota. She grew up in Blue Earth, Alden, and finally in Walters. She graduated from Kiester High School. Following graduation, Bambi worked in Texas and Florida before returning to Minnesota. She enjoyed being with family and friends and had her mother’s talent for baking and cooking.

Survivors include her brother, Dirk (Sheryl) Graves; sister, Barbie Graves; five nephews; one niece; several great nieces and nephews; and aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Marlene Graves; brothers, Rick Graves, Kerry Graves, and Scott Graves.

A private graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the United Methodist Cemetery near Walters, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

