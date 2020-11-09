expand
Ad Spot

November 9, 2020

Arthur “Art” L. Schneider

By Submitted

Published 12:31 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

Arthur “Art” LaVerne Schneider, age 80 of Waltham, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus.

Arthur “Art” L. Schneider

Art was born May 16, 1940 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Arthur Emil Fredrick and Martha (Flugum) Schneider. He attended country school and Austin High School. Following school, he joined the National Guard and served with them for 6 years. On February 28, 1981 he married Tamara “Tammy” Renner at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church rural Waltham, Minnesota. He drove school bus and had a milk route and worked 35 years for Ulland Brothers Construction where he drove gravel truck until his retirement in 2005. He also farmed which was one of his passions in life. His John Deere tractors and Belted cattle were a Schneider trademark. Art was a lifetime member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church where he served on the Endowment Committee, ushered services and volunteered for other duties. He had a special love for music. He and his wife Tammy played in the popular Truckdriver Band and at many church services. His musical career took him to Nashville where he cut a 45 record with a band and The Jordinaires that were from Elvis’ band. He enjoyed TV especially nature, farm shows and Alex Trebek. He loved to go out to eat and treat his friends and family to a good meal.

Survivors include his wife, Tamara “Tammy” Schneider of Waltham; brother Vern Schneider, Austin, MN; 3 sisters, Maxine (Keith) Bruemmer, Elgin MN, Eldora Barber, Dodge Center MN and Marion Schneider Waltham, MN, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Martha Schneider; sisters-in-law, Mae Schneider, June Schneider and brother Melford Schneider.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Waltham, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Masks are required at both places. Interment will be in St. Michael’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials can be directed to the donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition of power

During the pandemic, Minnesota school levy requests hit a 24-year low

Albert Lea girls’ soccer gives out seasonal awards

NCAA approves transfer Gach to play right away for Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition of power

Education

During the pandemic, Minnesota school levy requests hit a 24-year low

Gophers/NCAA

NCAA approves transfer Gach to play right away for Minnesota

News

Walz hints at targeted restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Nearly 4,000 new cases statewide, no new tests reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud and other reports

News

United South Central picks up second win

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man gets prison for fatally punching man on bus

News

Minnesota’s elder care facilities try to balance safety with mental health as COVID rises

Health Updates

Walz to announce statewide expansion of coronavirus testing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Home destroyed, 1 injured in Albert Lea fire

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Nearly 6,000 new cases reported statewide; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’

Elections & Campaigns

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

Albert Lea Tigers

Area schools share concerns over fee increases

Albert Lea Tigers

‘It’s really paid off’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man found guilty of raping 2 women in Mason City

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 4-5, 2020

Education

Farm business management scholarships available

Education

Southwest standout student

Education

Principal’s Corner: Literacy a district-wide goal in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites