November 6, 2020

Anissa Lynn Carlson

By Submitted

Published 12:13 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Anissa Lynn Carlson, of Albert Lea, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2020. She was 43 years old.

A public visitation for Anissa L. Carlson of Albert Lea will be held from 4:00pm – 7:00pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea. A private family service will take place Monday, November 9, 2020. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate. The service will be livestreamed to the Bonnerup Funeral Service website beginning around 11:00am on Monday. To view the livestream, simply go to the Bonnerup website at www.bonnerupfunervice.com and click on her obituary page.

Anissa was born on March 1, 1977 in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She spent most of her life in the area with her mom, Deb and Stepdad Dan. As an adult, she went through CNA training and began working at the Good Samaritan Society. Caring for the elderly was a passion of Anissa’s and over the years, she worked between many of the nursing homes in the Albert Lea area.

Anissa enjoyed being outside and did a lot of camping over the years. Crafting was a fun pastime and Anissa created many different things throughout her life. She was known as the funny, uplifting gal with the goofy personality and could always make her friends and family smile.

Being with family was important to Anissa and she was very involved in her kids’ and grandkids’ lives. She was a proud grandma and loved spending time with them.

Anissa will be forever missed by her children, Savannah Gonzalez-Carlson, Clide Gonzalez Jr., Jasmine Gonzalez and Carter Gonzalez; grandkids, Eliana, Clide Jr. Jr., Milena, Maci, Millie and Greyson; mom and stepdad, Deb Carlson and Dan Shaw; brother Daniel Shaw Jr.; special friend Alexandria Gutierrez and many other loving family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her Grandpa Pinky, Grandma JoAnn and her good friend Ryan Donahue.

Rodney "Rod" Carl Schmidt



Shannon Wadding

Deloris Mae Springer Sindt

