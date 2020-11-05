expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Alden-Conger to move to distance learning for whole district after positive COVID-19 test reported at bus company

By Staff Reports

Published 12:37 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

Alden-Conger Public School announced Thursday all students in grades pre-K through 12th grade will move to distance learning immediately because of a positive COVID-19 test within the district’s bus company.

“All of the bus drivers have been exposed, making them close contacts, which means they cannot transport students home today after school,” the notification to parents stated.

The district’s immediate concern was getting students who ride buses home after school Thursday and said it would be sending out a survey asking parents if they were able to come pick up their child and when they could arrive.

“We are working on finding as many substitute drivers as we can, but that will take time,” the district stated.

It planned to send more information out Thursday afternoon about distance learning plans.

The district had already announced last week it planned to transition sixth through 12th graders in the district to distance learning starting Nov. 10 because of rising COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County.

 

More News

Susan J. Geiken

Dornink wins District 27 Senate seat

Updated 2020 Freeborn County election results

Judge rejects moving trial of ex-officers in Floyd’s death

Elections & Campaigns

Dornink wins District 27 Senate seat

Elections & Campaigns

Updated 2020 Freeborn County election results

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects moving trial of ex-officers in Floyd’s death

Education

Alden-Conger to move to distance learning for whole district after positive COVID-19 test reported at bus company

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Nearly 4,000 new cases reported statewide, 13 more in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglaries and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Election sets stage for more gridlock at Minnesota Capitol

Elections & Campaigns

Biden pushes closer to victory in race for the White House

Elections & Campaigns

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wisconsin recount

Health Updates

Twin Cities ICU capacity pressured as COVID-19 cases climb

Education

USC referendum renewal passes; NRHEG referendum increase fails

Elections & Campaigns

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 3,800 new cases in Minnesota — 18 in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Worth County election results

Elections & Campaigns

Winnebago County election results

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after allegedly pulling gun and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Elections & Campaigns

Edwin, Forman, Herman lead county races

Elections & Campaigns

Dornink leads District 27 race; more votes to be counted

Elections & Campaigns

Bennett wins fourth term as District 27A representative

Education

Albert Lea school referendum voted down

Elections & Campaigns

Biden wins Minnesota

Education

Skaar likely to be reelected, Hoffman and Olson likely winners of open school board seats

Elections & Campaigns

Rasmussen leads in 5th Ward City Council race