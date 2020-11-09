expand
Ad Spot

November 9, 2020

Albert Lea school district to transition to distance learning

By Staff Reports

Published 4:37 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

Albert Lea Area Schools officials announced Monday they will switch to distance learning next week for all students amid rising COVID-19 cases in the district and Freeborn County. 

The district said the decision does not come lightly, but was made after consultation with officials from the Freeborn County Public Health Department and the district’s COVID-19 team.

According to the district’s website, there were 24 active cases in the school district as of Monday.

The county health department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 16 on Sunday, though no new cases were reported on Monday. Eighteen of the new cases on Saturday were people ages 10-20.

The district said Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 will be planning days for elementary school staff, and there will be no school for students in voluntary pre-K through grade five.

Nov. 18 will be a planning date for staff in grades six through 12, and there will be no school on that day for those students.

Distance learning classes will begin for students in grades six through 12 on Nov. 19.

Students in all grade levels will be on distance learning Nov. 23 and 24 and then from Nov. 3 through Dec. 4 after Thanksgiving break.

Students in the district’s Distance Learning Academy will continue as normal.

The district said a decision will be made regarding the learning model for Dec. 7 by Dec. 3.

In addition to a change in the learning model, all activities after Nov. 17 will be canceled until further notice. In addition, all Community Education classes and community sports activities in school district buildings will be canceled after the same date.

Meals are anticipated to be in the same locations as in the spring, and child care will be available to students in tier 1 qualifying families.

More News

Albert Lea school district to transition to distance learning

Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition of power

During the pandemic, Minnesota school levy requests hit a 24-year low

Albert Lea girls’ soccer gives out seasonal awards

Education

Albert Lea school district to transition to distance learning

Elections & Campaigns

Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition of power

Education

During the pandemic, Minnesota school levy requests hit a 24-year low

Gophers/NCAA

NCAA approves transfer Gach to play right away for Minnesota

News

Walz hints at targeted restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Nearly 4,000 new cases statewide, no new tests reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud and other reports

News

United South Central picks up second win

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man gets prison for fatally punching man on bus

News

Minnesota’s elder care facilities try to balance safety with mental health as COVID rises

Health Updates

Walz to announce statewide expansion of coronavirus testing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Home destroyed, 1 injured in Albert Lea fire

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Nearly 6,000 new cases reported statewide; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’

Elections & Campaigns

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

Albert Lea Tigers

Area schools share concerns over fee increases

Albert Lea Tigers

‘It’s really paid off’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man found guilty of raping 2 women in Mason City

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 4-5, 2020

Education

Farm business management scholarships available

Education

Southwest standout student

Education

Principal’s Corner: Literacy a district-wide goal in Albert Lea