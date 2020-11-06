expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2020

Across the Pastor’s Desk: We are in need of each other

By Submitted

Published 3:04 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Across the Pastor’s Desk by Ken Jensen

 

In order to meet the publication deadline with the Albert Lea Tribune, I find myself writing this on Election Day. What will be the outcome? Will the results be contested? I have no idea. Most likely the nation will remain as divided as ever. But, does it have to be?   

The Apostle Paul wrote to a congregation facing division within its membership. What were the most important spiritual gifts within the community? Was it wisdom or faith? Miraculous powers to heal or to prophesy? To speak in tongues or to interpret what was said?

Kenneth Jensen

He concluded that “There should be no division in the body, but that its parts should have equal concern for each other.” (1 Corinthians 12:25) 

As I reflected upon Paul’s letter to the church in Corinth, I thought, “Doesn’t this biblical principle apply to our secular institutions as well?”

Republicans identify themselves as conservatives; Democrats as liberals. Such labels are often applied in misleading and derogatory ways.

I prefer to think in nonpolitical terms of lower case c and l. As such, I make the following observations, which are not rigid definitions, only tendencies. I believe most of us are not strictly one or the other. And both perspectives offer positive contributions to the whole. 

Conservatives tend to see the world in terms of black and white.

“Right is right and wrong is wrong!” 

Liberals tend to view the world in shades of gray. 

It asks, “What is the most loving (beneficent) thing to do given the circumstance?” 

Conservatives tend to use the word morality whereas liberals speak of fairness when addressing divisive social issues.

Conservatives value tradition and desire to preserve the past. Tradition shapes our identity, our values and defines who we are.

Liberals promote change, believing the world becomes a better place when social institutions are reformed.

Fiscally, conservatives tend to focus on the creation of wealth, whereas liberals’ concern is for its distribution. It takes investment dollars to create jobs; yet, 48% of our population exist as low-income families or in poverty.

Conservatives tend to think of justice in terms of law and order; whereas, liberals perceive justice as advocating for the welfare of those who live on the margins of society through no fault of their own.

In the realm of politics, conservatives desire less government and regulation, promoting individual rights and personal responsibility. Liberals look to the government for protection as in areas such as civil rights, consumer safety and preservation of the environment.

This is an outline, an oversimplification in need of being fleshed out. The point is that both world views are right, just different. It is not a matter of either/or, but of both/and.   

The Apostle Paul described the church as one body consisting of many members with neither member being more important than the other. Each part is dependent upon the other and to be of equal concern for the other if the body is to function as intended. 

Reconciliation and healing are possible only when we see the good within the other. It applies to family relationships. It applies to congregations. It applies to organizations. It applies to government. 

Ken Jensen is a retired ELCA pastor living in Albert Lea.

More News

Across the Pastor’s Desk: We are in need of each other

Burglary reported at Edgewater Cottage and other reports

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota breaks record in cases, deaths; hospitalizations over 1K

Rodney “Rod” Carl Schmidt

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary reported at Edgewater Cottage and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota breaks record in cases, deaths; hospitalizations over 1K

Health Updates

New Albert Lea clinic to go out for bids in next few weeks

Elections & Campaigns

Biden sees path to 270; Trump attacks election integrity

Elections & Campaigns

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn beats Dan Feehan in southern Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Dornink wins District 27 Senate seat

Elections & Campaigns

Updated 2020 Freeborn County election results

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects moving trial of ex-officers in Floyd’s death

Education

Alden-Conger to move to distance learning for whole district after positive COVID-19 test reported at bus company

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Nearly 4,000 new cases reported statewide, 13 more in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglaries and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Election sets stage for more gridlock at Minnesota Capitol

Elections & Campaigns

Biden pushes closer to victory in race for the White House

Elections & Campaigns

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wisconsin recount

Health Updates

Twin Cities ICU capacity pressured as COVID-19 cases climb

Education

USC referendum renewal passes; NRHEG referendum increase fails

Elections & Campaigns

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 3,800 new cases in Minnesota — 18 in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Worth County election results

Elections & Campaigns

Winnebago County election results

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after allegedly pulling gun and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Elections & Campaigns

Edwin, Forman, Herman lead county races

Elections & Campaigns

Dornink leads District 27 race; more votes to be counted