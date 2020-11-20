Across the Pastor’s Desk: Remember, God is always there

Across the Pastor’s Desk by George Marin

God is with you even when you think he’s not! In Judges 6, we find the Israelite people in great national turmoil. The scriptures teach us they had done evil in the sight of God, and he had delivered them into the hands of their enemies, the Midianite army.

The Midianites were the fiercest, most ruthless army during that time. They would wait for the Israelites to work their fields and plant and harvest their crops. Then, they would swoop in and steal everything from them. This took place every year for a good many years. The economy was in ruin, the people were divided, and many had turned away from the worship of Jehovah to chase after false gods. In those times, the majority of people were hiding in caves, fearing for their lives. The nation found itself paralyzed with fear in uncertain times.

Then, we find the angel of the Lord came and visited a lone young entrepreneur named Gideon. In spite of the great turmoil, a divided nation, a bad economy and an unseen enemy lurking and ready to pounce upon the people, Gideon was found threshing wheat in a wine press. This young entrepreneur had repurposed one business into another. He was determined, no matter the circumstances, to keep his hand to the plow and remain productive. He was committed to creating products that people needed, even though they were extremely difficult times. He was the one to whom the Lord sent his angel.

The angel said to Gideon, “The Lord is with you, mighty warrior!”

Gideon immediately replied, “If the Lord is with us, then why has all this trouble happened to us?” Where is the God that our forefathers told us about? Where is the God that rescued his people from great trouble and did mighty miracles? It seems that he has completely abandoned us.

Then the angel replied, “Go in the strength that you have, and the Lord will deliver your nation by your hand.”

Gideon was doing his best with what he had in his hands. He was not willing to allow difficult times and the troubles his people were facing to stop him from doing what was right. However, in spite of Gideon doing everything right, he still believed that God had abandoned him and his people.

Perhaps you find yourself in a similar situation at this point in your life. You have done everything you know to do, and still it seems things are heading in the wrong direction. I want to bring a word of hope to your life today. God is with you, even when you think he’s not. Things may seem to be completely out of control. Things, perhaps, have never looked this bleak for you. You may feel as if you have lost everything that was once near and dear to your heart. Take heart today, my friend; God has not abandoned you. He has not turned his back on you. He has not rejected you. He is on your side. His face is turned in your direction in this hour. When you are down to nothing, know that God is up to something.

His word is forever settled in heaven. It is exactly what you need to turn your life around. He has been gracious to us in giving us his word, which is filled with testimonies of people facing circumstances that were way beyond the realm of human possibilities; and, yet, God came through for his people. God has never failed, and he will not fail you. Please do not lose hope. Please do not give in to discouragement, fear, anxiety, doubt or worry. Turn to God today, and let him speak his marvelous wonders into your life. Let him encourage you like none other. He is mighty to save, mighty to heal and mighty to deliver his people from any situation.

I want you to know that I love you. I am in your corner. I am pulling for you. We need each other now, more than ever before in history. Yes, these are difficult times, but they are the times in which we can come together to support one another. It matters not the color of our skin, our educational or financial level, or our faith background, we are all in this together. Let us remember that God is with us, even when we think he’s not.

George Marin is a pastor at Grace Christian Church in Albert Lea.