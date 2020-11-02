expand
November 24, 2020

2nd round of local business relief in the works

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:35 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

The city of Albert Lea, Freeborn County and the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency are in discussions about another round of relief for businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday authorized city staff to work with staff from the county and ALEDA on a program to help local businesses in need of aid, particularly those affected by Gov. Tim Walz’s new order that went in place at the end of last week, requiring restaurants and bars to close for indoor dining for 30 days, along with fitness centers, amid sharply rising COVID-19 numbers.

City Manager Ian Rigg said many businesses in the community cannot afford anymore loans to assist them, and the program would be set up for grants, similar to the first round of relief earlier this year, which gave out over $800,000 between the three entities.

Rigg said he met with representatives from the county, ALEDA and United Way on Friday to discuss the impact that the recent closings will have on local businesses, many of which are still recovering from shutdowns earlier in the year.

“I think this is real critical we get this passed,” said 1st Ward Councilor Rich Murray during the council’s workshop before the meeting. “We have a number of small businesses in this community that are hurting.”

Rigg said the program would be administered through ALEDA as was done with the first round of relief funds.

How much will be in the program has not yet been released.

The council voted unanimously to move forward with discussions on the program.

