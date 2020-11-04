2020 Freeborn County election results
Federal offices
President and vice president
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris
Roque “Rocky ” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker
Kanye West and Michelle Tidball
Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard
Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier
Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen
U.S. Senator
Kevin O’Connor
Oliver Steinberg
Jason Lewis
Tina Smith
1st District U.S. Representative
Bill Rood
Jim Hagedorn
Dan Feehan
State offices
District 27 senator
Tyler Becvar
Gene Dornink
Dan Sparks
District 27A representative
Peggy Bennett
Thomas Martinez
District 27B representative
Patricia Mueller
Jeanne Poppe
Freeborn County Board of Commissioners
District 1
Ronald Jacobsen
Glen Mathiason
District 3
John Forman
Steve Kluver
District 5
Ted Herman
Mike Lee
Albert Lea City Council
Ward 1
Rich Murray
Ward 3
Jason Howland
Ward 5
Robert Rasmussen
John Severtson
Albert Lea school board
Christopher Seedorf
Angie Hoffman
Neal Skaar
Mary Elizabeth Harty
Kalli Rittenhouse
Jerry Collins
Bruce Olson
School district referendums
Albert Lea Area Schools
(To revoke current $573.74 per pupil property tax referendum authorization and increase it to $714.67)
Yes
No
United South Central
(To renew existing property tax referendum authorization of $1,180.49 per pupil)
Yes
No
NRHEG
(To increase its general education revenue by $560 per pupil)
Yes
No