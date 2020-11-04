2020 Freeborn County election results

Watch here for election results for Freeborn County. Get the numbers faster than anywhere else straight from the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office.

Polls close at 8 p.m. today.

To see updated results this evening, be sure to click here to refresh your browser and allow the new results to show up.

(X out of 40 precincts reporting)

Federal offices

President and vice president

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence

Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris

Roque “Rocky ” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard

Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier

Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen

U.S. Senator

Kevin O’Connor Oliver Steinberg Jason Lewis Tina Smith

1st District U.S. Representative

Bill Rood

Jim Hagedorn

Dan Feehan

State offices

District 27 senator

Tyler Becvar

Gene Dornink

Dan Sparks

District 27A representative

Peggy Bennett

Thomas Martinez

District 27B representative

Patricia Mueller

Jeanne Poppe

Freeborn County Board of Commissioners

District 1

Ronald Jacobsen

Glen Mathiason

District 3

John Forman

Steve Kluver

District 5

Ted Herman

Mike Lee

Albert Lea City Council

Ward 1

Rich Murray

Ward 3

Jason Howland

Ward 5

Robert Rasmussen

John Severtson

Albert Lea school board

Christopher Seedorf

Angie Hoffman

Neal Skaar

Mary Elizabeth Harty

Kalli Rittenhouse

Jerry Collins

Bruce Olson

School district referendums

Albert Lea Area Schools

(To revoke current $573.74 per pupil property tax referendum authorization and increase it to $714.67)

Yes

No

United South Central

(To renew existing property tax referendum authorization of $1,180.49 per pupil)

Yes

No

NRHEG

(To increase its general education revenue by $560 per pupil)

Yes

No