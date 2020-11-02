2 arrested for DWI and other reports
Police arrested Luke Jeremiah Deboer, 23, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:01 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Second Street and South Broadway.
Sheriff’s Office deputies held Adam Dwayne Fishel on felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and second-degree driving while intoxicated at 6:22 p.m. Sunday at 30 Maple St. N. in Conger.
Thefts reported
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:07 p.m. Saturday of items that were reported stolen from property at 73931 325th St., Hartland.
A Trump campaign sign was reported stolen at 9:16 a.m. Saturday at 1420 Edgewater Drive.
Fire reported
The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:53 pm.. Saturday of two buildings that reportedly caught fire from a controlled burn that got out of control at 73989 140th St., Glenville.
Counterfeit bill reported
A $20 counterfeit bill was reported at 4:05 p.m. Friday at 2630 Bridge Ave.
Break-in reported
Police received a report at 8:48 p.m. Saturday of a couple juveniles who reportedly broke into the old Edgewater pavilion, 1600 Edgewater Drive. A formal complaint for criminal damage to property was expected.
1 arrested on warrant, possession
Police arrested La Ba, 31, on a local warrant and fifth-degree drug possession at 11:58 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Valley Avenue and Johnson Street.
Damage reported
A scope case was reported broken into at 9:!2 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. A formal complaint was expected to be filed for criminal damage.