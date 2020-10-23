expand
October 23, 2020

Wolverines and Panthers both lose in straight sets

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:42 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

It was a tough night for both the Glenville-Emmons and NRHEG volleyball teams Thursday night.

For the Panthers, the matchup was against the unbeaten Buccaneers of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. The Panthers were outmatched by the Buccaneers, falling 25-13, 25-8, 25-11.

Senior Kendall Johnson led the way in total kills for the Panthers with six. Johnson also recorded four digs. Freshman Hallie Schultz had a team-high seven assists, while also tacking on one dig. The Panthers dig leader was senior Cambria Nissen with eight.

Sophomore Raquel Fischer had two kills, one assist and two digs. Senior Grace Tufte totaled five assists and three digs, and sophomore Erin Jacobson had two kills and two digs.

“I was impressed with the girls’ never-die attitude,” said head coach Onika Peterson. “They worked hard all night and never gave up. There is a reason W-E-M is a top-five ranked team in the state. They have a lot of great athletes and do things very well.”

The Panthers fall to 0-5 on the season and will play again Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Bethlehem Academy.

The Wolverines played a tough Kingsland team, which had only dropped one match so far this season. The Wolverines kept its close in one set, but ultimately fell 25-13, 26-24, 25-11.

Glenville-Emmons was led in the stat book by Lauren Heskett ,who totaled four kills, two assists, 12 digs and one block. Gracie Dahlum had nine assists, eight digs and one ace. Rachel Heskett led the team in digs with 17. Skyler Cosens had four kills, two aces and three digs.

The Wolverines move to 1-4 on the season and will play again Tuesday on the road against Leroy-Ostrander.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

