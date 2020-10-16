expand
October 16, 2020

Vikings rule Cook out against Falcons with groin injury

By Associated Press

Published 4:06 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

EAGAN — NFL leading rusher Dalvin Cook will sit out Minnesota’s game on Sunday against Atlanta because of a groin injury, giving Alexander Mattison the opportunity for his first career start at running back.

The Vikings also announced Friday that right guard Dru Samia (wrist), cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) and wide receiver/kick returner K.J. Osborn (hamstring) were ruled out for the game. Cornerback Holton Hill (foot) was listed as doubtful to face the Falcons.

The Vikings have their bye scheduled for next week, so Cook’s absence was likely after getting hurt in the second half last week at Seattle. Mattison rushed for a career-high 112 yards in relief.

Samia has started the last four games for Pat Elflein, who is on injured reserve with a thumb injury. His absence will likely pave the way for second-round draft pick Ezra Cleveland to make his debut in the lineup on Sunday.

