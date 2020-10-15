Funeral services for Victoria “Vicki” Westeng will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, Albert Lea, with Rev. Dwight Netzer officiating. Friends can arrive beginning at 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at Graceland Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.

Vicki passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 88.

Victoria Joan (Jimenez) Westeng was born on December 28, 1931 in Kansas City, KS to Romaldo and Laura (Botello) Jimenez. She grew up in the Easton/Delevan area, and graduated from Wells High School in 1951. On July 9, 1957, she married Frank Dahlke in Albert Lea, and together, they raised a family of 10.

Vicki was a member at First Presbyterian Church, serving as a visiting deacon, was on the Esther Circle, and helped in many other capacities. Vicki enjoyed volunteering. She served lunches at SEMCAC, volunteered at the food pantry, and served in all levels of the VFW Auxiliary. She was known to interpret for others, as she was fluent in Spanish. She was a supporter of the Eagles Cancer Telethon, donating a gallon size trophy jar of her homemade dill pickles, which brought in thousands of dollars to raise money towards cancer research. Vicki worked at Wilson Foods for over 20 years.

When Vicki wasn’t working, she enjoyed walking, puzzles, sewing, embroidery, gardening, canning, and sharing her creations. She was a fantastic cook. She enjoyed time fishing with her husband, Frank. Vicki hardly ever missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune, and could often solve puzzles before any of the contestants! She liked going on vacations up North, and after Frank passed away, going on yearly trips to Las Vegas with her sisters and brothers. On May 20, 2000, Vicki married Mel Westeng, and her zest for life was sparked again.

Family and friendship were very important to her. Coming from a family of 13, and raising a family of 10, family was always a part of her life. She can be described as loving, thoughtful, sweet, and cheerful. Her home was filled with love, and laughter. Everyone will remember her smile, and the joy she brought to others.

She is preceded in death by both parents, Romaldo and Laura Jimenez; husbands, Frank Dahlke and Mel Westeng; children, Steve Dahlke, Fred Dahlke, and Joe Dahlke; grandson, John Dahlke; great-grandson, David Phillips; and siblings, Terry, Sofia, Jesse, Frank, John, and Joe, in childhood.

Those left to carry on her legacy include her children, Russell (Tori) Dahlke, Yolanda “Lana” Esparza, Netta (Mike) Charlson, Pat (Larry) Charlson, Karen (Scott) Andersen, Laura (Jay) Feeley, and Susan (Wayne) Peterson; 25 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Piola, Sara, Mary, Beatrice, Dolores, Fred, Lois; as well as many loving extended relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Roxy at Knutson Place for her care and compassion that went above and beyond anything the family could hope for!

“We sent a piece of our hearts with you the day we had to say goodbye, but a piece of your heart will remain with us forever. We love and miss you, Mom!”