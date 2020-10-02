expand
Ad Spot

October 2, 2020

Vehicles tampered with and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:26 am Friday, October 2, 2020

An attempted vehicle break-in was reported at 4:14 p.m. Thursday at 2328 Milo Ave. 

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 5:16 p.m. Thursday at 616 E. 11th St. No items were missing from the vehicle.

 

Campaign sign stolen

A Trump campaign sign was reported taken at 12:51 p.m. Thursday from the front yard at 1122 Madison Ave.

 

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 6:06 p.m. Thursday at 2312 Hendrickson Road. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:52 a.m. Friday at 1114 James Ave. The incident reportedly happened some time overnight.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested William Erwin Williams, 41, on a Washington County warrant at 4:06 a.m. Friday at 821 Plaza St.

News

Where Trump went and who he met in Minnesota ahead of testing positive for COVID-19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles tampered with and other reports

News

Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lawyer: Unruly crowd warrants venue change in Floyd case

News

Second Bing-Oh! prize claimed

News

Transfer station, landfill fall hours start

News

MSHSL approves winter sports season; no state tournaments for fall

Cops, Courts & Fires

Duluth police investigating attack on photojournalist

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Total Minnesota cases pass 100,000

Education

School board approves proposed 1.17% levy increase

News

First Tribune Bing-Oh! Fall prize claimed

Health Updates

Mayo: ‘Opioid overdose deaths increasing during pandemic’

Elections & Campaigns

Trump rakes in money, stirs up supporters in Minnesota trip

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27A

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects candidate’s challenge to Minnesota virus rules

Elections & Campaigns

12 Democratic governors vow that all votes will be counted

News

I-90 traffic returns to eastbound lanes; ramp detours lifted Thursday between Austin, Albert Lea

Elections & Campaigns

Biden, Trump press contrasts in Midwest after debate chaos

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; 16 deaths reported statewide

Elections & Campaigns

Trump visit to Duluth highlights growing fight for union voters

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI after crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 injured in crash on Highway 13

Elections & Campaigns

Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers notch first win of the season, follow up with second