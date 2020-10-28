expand
Ad Spot

October 28, 2020

Vehicle damaged and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:26 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

A vehicle was reported damaged at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13. The vehicle’s windows were broken and wires were cut. 

 

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday at 12419 735th Ave., Glenville. 

 

1 held on DWI charges

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies held Pha Or Gee, 31, on driving while intoxicated child endangerment charges at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 770th Avenue and 240th Street, Albert Lea. 

 

Package reported stolen

Police received a report at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday of a package that was believed to be stolen at 224 S. Broadway. 

More News

Vehicle damaged and other reports

Five tips — and a bunch of ideas — to help you celebrate Halloween safely this year

Money pours into Minnesota legislative races

Knights continue dominance

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle damaged and other reports

News

Five tips — and a bunch of ideas — to help you celebrate Halloween safely this year

News

Money pours into Minnesota legislative races

Business

‘It doesn’t feel like work when you’re having fun’

Business

Albert Lea woman’s business brings ideas to life

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: United States Senate

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: District 1 U.S. House of Representatives

News

This Week in History: Albert Lea football team named Big Nine Conference champions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 23-26, 2020

Gallery

Rock Your Socks Walk/Run takes place in Albert Lea

Business

Lou-Rich names new general manager

News

Emerging Farmers Working Group members announced

Health Updates

Minnesotans can enroll in health insurance through MNsure.org

News

Ruby’s Pantry scheduled

News

Past Kiwanis president thanked

Health Updates

Mayo Health System reinstates visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise in southeast Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Court to hear challenge to Minnesota mailed ballot extension

Elections & Campaigns

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump hits Midwest

News

Local couple recognized as Angels in Adoption

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Supreme Court race sits on back of ballot this year

Lake Mills

Bulldogs headed to regional final for first time since 2017

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: More than 2,000 new cases, 15 deaths statewide

News

Snowfall temporarily stalls fall harvest in Minnesota