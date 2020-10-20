expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Vacant house damaged by fire

By Staff Reports

Published 9:45 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

A vacant house in Albert Lea was damaged by fire Monday morning.

The Albert Lea fire and police departments were dispatched at 6:12 a.m. for a potential burning complaint in the area of Giles Place and Hawthorne Street. A news release states when they arrived, they found the house at 604 Giles Place had smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and worked at the scene for about two hours extinguishing hot spots.

The release stated the home was vacant at the time of the fire, and no one was inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and damage estimates have not been determined. 

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and Albert Lea Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

The Albert Lea Fire Department is asking anyone with information about the fire to call Deputy Chief Jeff Laskowske at 377-4311 or the fire department at 377-4341.

More News

Marjorie Schoeppler

Dorothy Ellen (Zerk) Wencl

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

AP review finds most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals

Elections & Campaigns

Republicans pledge to lift COVID restrictions if elected

Cops, Courts & Fires

AP review finds most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 13th Mower County death reported; hospitalizations continue rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vacant house damaged by fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for drug possession, other violations

Featured News

Walz announces $7.7M in support of farmers affected by COVID-19

Education

School board voices continued concerns over MSHSL fees

News

Indiana man rescued from northern Minnesota wilderness

News

Is that snow in the forecast?

Elections & Campaigns

Some things to know about Minnesota’s atypical election

News

Video: Matson welcomed home to Freeborn

Cops, Courts & Fires

Arik Matson returns home

News

Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: High new case numbers across the state

News

Highway 251 repaving and culvert replacement project completed

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Longtime Minnesota sports columnist Sid Hartman dies at 100

Elections & Campaigns

Lewis’ hopes for Senate upset may turn on Trump’s fate

News

Report: Damage from August wind storm in Midwest at $7.5B

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths statewide, including 1 in Mower County

Elections & Campaigns

Campaign cash piles up in final stretch

Cops, Courts & Fires

What drove protesters in May unrest over George Floyd?

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Seven new cases reported in Freeborn County

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea shut out by Austin in home opener