Vacant house damaged by fire

A vacant house in Albert Lea was damaged by fire Monday morning.

The Albert Lea fire and police departments were dispatched at 6:12 a.m. for a potential burning complaint in the area of Giles Place and Hawthorne Street. A news release states when they arrived, they found the house at 604 Giles Place had smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and worked at the scene for about two hours extinguishing hot spots.

The release stated the home was vacant at the time of the fire, and no one was inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and damage estimates have not been determined.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and Albert Lea Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

The Albert Lea Fire Department is asking anyone with information about the fire to call Deputy Chief Jeff Laskowske at 377-4311 or the fire department at 377-4341.