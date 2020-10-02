expand
October 2, 2020

UMinn expects to cut 98 athletes, including 41 women

By Associated Press

Published 1:54 pm Friday, October 2, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota plans to have 98 fewer athletes on its nonrevenue teams next school year.

According to data obtained by the Star Tribune, the athletics department is trimming 41 female players from women’s athletics in addition to the 57 men cut by the elimination of men’s track and field, tennis and gymnastics.

Besides eliminating the three men’s teams pending Board of Regents approval, the Gophers expect to have smaller rosters for eight women’s and two men’s teams, according to athletic department data. Six men’s teams and one women’s team are predicted to add to their rosters.

The Regents are expected to discuss the men’s program cuts at their next meeting Oct. 8-9. While supporters and athletes work to save the sports, Regent Michael Hsu said the cuts are being made too quickly

“I really don’t understand what they’re trying to do,” Hsu said. “I think it’s premature. I would like to see us preserve all of our sports until such time as we get back to a normal environment, and then decide what we’re going to do.”

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause major revenue losses for the university and officials are looking for many ways to save money.

