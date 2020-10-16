expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

U.S. retail sales grow for 5th month in a row

By Associated Press

Published 9:56 am Friday, October 16, 2020

NEW YORK — Retail sales rose strongly in September, the fifth straight month of growth, as Americans spent more on clothing, cars and sporting goods.

U.S. retail sales jumped 1.9% last month, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. That’s more than double what was economists were expected. And it’s up from the 0.6% increase in August.

“Americans raced to the stores in September,” said BMO Capital Markets analyst Sal Guatieri, in a note to investors, adding that they were “buying just about everything in sight, especially clothing.”

Sales at clothing stores rose 11%, accounting for much of September’s overall growth. Even sales at department stores, which have been falling out of fashion with shoppers for years, rose 9.7% last month.

At auto dealerships and auto part shops, sales were up 3.6%. And those looking to go camping or buy exercise equipment for their homes sent sales at sporting goods stores 5.7% higher.

Consumer spending makes up two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity, and is watched closely to gauge the country’s economic health.

Retail sales have been recovering since plunging in the spring as stores and malls were ordered closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And spending has continued even after more than 20 million unemployed Americans lost a $600 boost in their weekly unemployment checks at the end of July.

Friday’s retail sales report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending. Services such as haircuts and hotel stays are not included in the report. All of those types of businesses have been badly hurt by the pandemic.

Whether people will keep shopping remains to be seen. The unemployment rate is still high, at 7.8% last month. Some economists say more federal checks for out-of-work Americans are needed to sustain spending. And some say rising COVID-19 cases could keep people away from stores.

Retailers are already facing a holiday season like no other.

Best Buy, Target and Walmart offered holiday deals in mid-October for the first time, piggybacking off Amazon which held its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stores hope the October deals will jumpstart holiday shopping early and keep crowds away from their stores in November and December, avoiding a potentially dangerous situation during a pandemic.

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, said this week it would offer Black Friday deals over three weekends in November instead of just one day after Thanksgiving.

The virus could also change how people shop, especially if they forgo travelling to see family and friends during the holidays.

Joyce Alcantara, who runs the social media accounts of a San Francisco museum, says she will likely buy fewer gifts this year, cutting out co-workers, friends or family that she doesn’t see in person. And for the gifts she does buy, Alcantara plans to skip big national chains and go to neighborhood shops that were more badly hurt by the pandemic.

“I’d rather use my money to support smaller businesses,” she says.

Elections & Campaigns

Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election

Business

U.S. retail sales grow for 5th month in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

Buildings broken into and other reports 

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea drive-thru celebration planned for Matson at Edgewater Park

News

Minnesota House, Senate pass bonding bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge rejects request to delay access to Floyd case filings

News

Minnesota Senate takes up long-delayed bonding bill

News

Bankers survey sees surge in rural parts of 10 states

Cops, Courts & Fires

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County, but state death count high again; active cases top 10K

News

On #MeToo anniversary, leaders say focus is on inequality

News

Amid pandemic, Minnesota snowbirds wonder whether to stay put or go south

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic lighting event to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Elections & Campaigns

Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump

News

House passes $1.8 billion public works borrowing bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

5th Ward council candidates tackle attracting businesses, taxes and the pandemic in forum

News

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Worth County woman accused of faking cancer, scamming charities to change plea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer Matson returning home next week

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Highest death count in months; 1,200 new cases

News

Minnesota House to reconvene for vote on $1.4B bonding bill

News

City to apply for grant funding to clean up arsenic contamination at Blazing Star Landing

Elections & Campaigns

Commissioner candidates face off in forums